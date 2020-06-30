Support Facebook

Now I realise that many haters hate Facebook – Fascistbook one person called it when I was singing the praises of their currency Libra – but right now they are making a spirited defence of free speech.

Jim Steyer, the chief executive of Common Sense Media, one of the groups behind the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, lambasted Sir Nick and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder. “Nick Clegg is full of BS [bullshit]. He and Zuckerberg have a sophomoric approach to free speech that would see them flunk fifth-grade civics with their libertarian ‘free speech trumps all other values in society’ approach,” Mr Steyer, who is also a professor of civil rights and civil liberties at Stanford University, said. “Facebook and Nick Clegg continue to amplify hate, racism and other messages that are undermining our democratic norms.”

“Professor” denigrates the lived experience and basic understanding of rights that ordinary people have. That is a very ugly look. It is always a very ugly look.

Facebook does not amplify hate etc. Those people being ‘hateful’ on your Facebook page are the people you have chosen to ‘friend’ – by definition they are your friends, your family, your associates.

For those people who think Mark Zuckerberg is the fascist here, that somehow Mark Zuckerberg is the villain in this story – just imagine what life will be like when the Jim Steyer’s of the world are telling you what you can say and think in public and private.