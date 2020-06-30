Whose money is it?

This comes from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg:
“Superannuation is a massive pool in savings that should be harnessed more for domestic investment,”
…
“And I don’t care if they are industry funds or retail funds, I would like to see them both put to work on domestic infrastructure assets more than they have been.
Does the return on investment matter? Does the benefit to the fund members matter? Apparently not in both cases.
If the Government wants Australian superannuation investors to invest in Australia, perhaps they give mind to the disincentives to investment in Australia.
You know, little things like red tape, green tape, ASIC, APRA, ACCC … the regulatory and compliance industrial complex that leeches of Australia’s productivity.
As Andrew Liveris said, we need a red carpet economy and not a red tape economy. Unfortunately Mr Liveris overstates it when he says Australia has a red tape economy. We have a red light economy.
Making such pronouncements from the top of Canberra Hill, about investing in Australia, is really easy. Actually doing the work to make Australia more investment attractive, including cutting taxes, cutting red tape and getting the regulators under control … well that requires work and doing the work of governing takes time away from our political masters’ ability to front the ABC and SkyNews.
Tafkas: It boils down to one of two things(or both)as always.
1.They are brain dead moronic gutless wonders.
2.They are evil venal self seeking bastards.
Super funds are investing in windmills and solar panels and once the subsidies stop members are going to be the big losers, but the funds will still get their management fees so it all works out great for them.
shady
#3499632, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:16
Taxpayers will bail out the industry funds. (Not so sure about retail funds, but they don’t seem to have gone so heavily into “renewables” anyway.)
Except if once the subsidies stop happens only on crashing of the grid and consequent societal collapse – then the industry fund members will be as rooted as everyone else.
Superannuation money is owned by the Superannuate. (Is that the right word for “owner of the money?)
Frydenberg takes money from people as Tax. A myriad of Taxes.
He also takes Tax from the Superannuation Funds, either directly or indirectly. Consider the indirect Tax as the income tax taken from workers in the Superannuation Industry, whose wages are paid for by the Superannuates.
It would interest me to know just how much tax is raised from super deductions, paid into super accounts. It would be significant, when you add in the capital costs of the funds – cars, offices, power, fuel.
Superannuation is supposed to, and was promoted as, the solution or replacement to the Aged Pension. All workers would enjoy retirement funded by themselves, via a their Super Money.
That’s changed now, hasn’t it?
Frydenberg wants the money. He’s blown all the money he had, and then blew more.
The Super Funds are a pit of money that Frydenberg and others like him, regard as their money, – unpaid tax if you will – and if taxing it more is a bit dangerous at the ballot box, then the second option is to “borrow” it from the Superannuates at an interest rate determined by the borrower!
Frydenberg, being a snake, knows full well that whoever he shafts with this, Labor will go along with it. After all, it’s Labor policy too.
I’ll go with No. 2 thanks Rusty of Qld.