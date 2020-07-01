Barely Ted

Speak softly and carry a big schtick
Occasionally the stick will have to be put about, whether it’s fines or sanctions in place to ensure we keep everybody safe.”
– “Liberal” Scott Morrison wants to punish people who refuse a medical procedure even though almost “everybody” already is safe from the largely harmless coronavirus. Like his “National Cabinet” colleagues, he took no action against June’s BLM germ-festival. If the situation is so serious, why didn’t he mobilise the ADF to lock down cities at the time?
“Liberal” in the US sense of the word.
He does realise there is a thing called informed consent.
I can’t work out who Morrison and Andrews are trying to blame.
The cases did occur 2 weeks after the BLM march, and inflated out from then, but could be co-incidence. They seem to be hinting at “suburbs” ? all very confusing.
The app might help but apparently it’s useless.
I can’t work out who Morrison and Andrews are trying to blame.
candy, it’s not who they are trying to blame. It is to DEFLECT blame away from themselves.
They became wedded to the death virus meme at the beginning, throwing our economy under a bus because Armageddon scenarios from the LSE. Now, they have to keep the bullshit going even though it’s abundantly clear that this virus is easily managed. Otherwise they are admitting the economy destroying response is totally wrong. They certainly don’t want to be blamed for that.
Because the political and bureaucratic morons don’t know what they are doing and are making it up as they go along.
All of these ridiculous and unlawful fascist restrictions on people should have been uniformly dumped after the black imbeciles matter idiotfests were allowed to proceed – without even so much as a mea culpa from the political fuckwits who so hypocritically turned a blind eye to them – and no – Beryl Gladyschlocklian’s pathetic attempts to obtain a court order preventing the second Sydney idiotfest from proceeding doesn’t count. Both went ahead without the authorities taking any action against the morons who participated.
Not. Good. Enough.
They certainly will be the next time they have to face the electorate.
Makka is right. None of them have the fortitude to say “perhaps we got it wrong”. They will double down regardless of the cost. When the time comes to pay the bill, they will retire with enormous pensions and tell themselves what a great job they did.
The end will probably come sooner than they think, the virus is attenuating away, like all viruses. The unseen is the massive number of businesses both big and small that are close to collapse, when they begin to collapse en masse there will be no where to hide.
In the US things are starting to warm up – https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/06/29/coronavirus-oil-industry-troubles-could-fuel-chapter-11-filings-2020/3249794001/
The Liberal wing of the East German Communist Party.
Makka is right too. They don’t want to admit they were wrong
The rationale offered by a Brunswick resident in the msm today for why families broke social distancing guidelines:
“After BLM, why should we bother?”
The app appears useless. Naturally. Nothing big government does lately works. Except the spending. I had the idea that the app was more about conditioning the population to being tracked. Start with a voluntary system and in a few years make it compulsory.
Exactly.
The app appears useless.
Even the ABC ran a piece yesterday suggesting the same, quoting medical scientists stating the money would have been better spent general disease prevention & conventional tracing.
How many stuff ups does Stuart Robert get before he’s demoted?
NSW says diseased Melbournians escaping over the Iron Curtain will be arrested, fined and sent back.
New South Wales threatens hefty punishments for Melburnians travelling from hotspots (1 Jul)
Do you think it’s a good time for China to start a Melbourne Airlift?
Scomo and Dan the man are both SOFT COCKS!
Nailed it.
Cucks rolled by the UNiGovernment.
Leftist SOP.
Peter Strong from Small Business Australia estimated 10,000 small businesses to fold; 100,000 if JobKeeper isn’t maintained post September.
A big cliff for the tards-in-charge.