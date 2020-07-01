Barely Ted

Speak softly and carry a big schtick

Occasionally the stick will have to be put about, whether it’s fines or sanctions in place to ensure we keep everybody safe.”

– “Liberal” Scott Morrison wants to punish people who refuse a medical procedure even though almost “everybody” already is safe from the largely harmless coronavirus. Like his “National Cabinet” colleagues, he took no action against June’s BLM germ-festival. If the situation is so serious, why didn’t he mobilise the ADF to lock down cities at the time?