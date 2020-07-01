“If we don’t act now…”

This is an article by Gen. Michael Flynn: If We Don’t Act, 2% of the People Are About To Control the Other 98%. And this is someone who knows whereof he speaks.

If the United States wants to survive the onslaught of socialism, if we are to continue to enjoy self-government and the liberty of our hard-fought freedoms, we have to understand there are two opposing forces: One is the “children of light” and the other is the “children of darkness.” As I recently wrote, the art and exercise of self-governance require active participation by every American. I wasn’t kidding! And voting is only part of that active participation. Time and again, the silent majority have been overwhelmed by the “audacity and resolve” of small, well-organized, passionate groups. It’s now time for us, the silent majority (the indifferent), to demonstrate both.

A long article which you should read. He continues:

I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth. The dark forces’ weapons formed against us serve one purpose: to promote radical social change through power and control. Socialism and the creation of a socialist society are their ultimate goals.

He ends with this:

To the silent and currently indifferent majority: Wake up. America [Western Civilisation] is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of [our Western way of life] is at stake. In war, as in life, most failure comes from inaction. We face a pivotal moment that can change the course of history. We the people must challenge every politician at every level…. Now is the time to act.

No one can believe it. Mr DeBlasio is such a nice man. Daniel Andrews too. But there are barbarians at every turn and in every generation. How much did Lenin really care about anyone else? Same for Castro? Same for Mao (and Xi if it comes to that). Same for them all.