-
Wednesday Forum: July 1, 2020
Numero Uno.
2
Deux.
Darn it!
Carl Reiner – hats off.
First five?
Cinco
Tax return time.
Yeah!
ATObgoing to be handing out lots of refunds.
Double yeah.
Top Ten Woo Hoo
Right.
Until this story, I had never heard about her.
My accountant handles it.
‘Their ABC’ proudly celebrates first women of Lifesaving – while ignoring the actual accomplishments of pioneering women between 1904 & 1935.
This is extremely Orwellian:
Khan’s London: Met Police Hiring ‘Racism Spotters’ to Examine Prospective Officers (30 Jun)
Be nice to the commissar, comrade, or you will be cancelled.
I don’t know facts but I have opinions. Sounds like most people in show business.
Neil Mitchell 3aw warming up to the task of tearing strips of doofus Dan.
It’s fun to go around town and speak to the people who thought he was doing such a great job and was putting Victoria in the best position in Australia.
I don’t say much, they know.
Looks like the Doomlord finally got out of bed.
HA HAA
Nick the “moral giant”
Nick Kyrgios takes on Boris Becker over Zverev’s apparent coronavirus quarantine breach
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-01/kyrgios-brands-becker-a-doughnut-over-covid-19-argument/12408756
Toms’ toons now.
3 rd
No rest for the wicked.
Time to do some work.
Chairman Dan is about as popular as a bat sandwich in a wet market.
Are you now, or have you ever been, a racist?
Nick Kyrgios is a really nice guy in private company. He just hates the hypocricy of the news cycle and the reporters pets.
Kyrgios was right. For once.
Tom’s toon?
Here
Where?
“Black lies matter, not because they are black, but because they are lies. White lies matter for the same reason and in the same way. White lies and black lies don’t use separate bathrooms — they actually live in the same sewage lagoon. And I have been reliably informed that there have been times when Asians have lied, and that’s bad also.
If you object to me singling out black lies, aren’t you really objecting to your own arbitrary and ever-changing standards? You’re the ones who manufacture those rubber yard sticks. And you’re the ones who made them so stretchy. Two months ago it had to be “black lives matter,” and now you are the soul of bigotry if you won’t say “black trans lives matter.” And whatever it is you are getting the crowds to yell later this afternoon will be proof positive, if you dare yell it a year from now, that you are a white supremacist. The revolution devours her own, and the fact that you can’t see that is a key part of your blindness.”
Read the whole thing here: https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/s7-engaging-the-culture/black-lies-matter.html
Or listen here (17mins):
Australians in China should leave immediately, if they can.
I suspect it’s too late though.
Do not go there.
China Promises ‘Vigorous Countermeasures’ Against Alleged Australian ‘Spies’ (29 Jun)
Stern Hu was gaoled 10 years by China because Rio Tinto pissed them off. He was theoretically released in 2018, but there’s no confirmation of that that I can see, or whether he managed to get out of dodge. No Australian should visit the mainland or HK if you want to stay free.
I was once in a meeting with a narc Manager that took 3 hours and basically only had 2 agenda items – a slab of time was spent in a p1ssing contest between himself and a Deputy GM, who outranked him, about how many branch offices they’d visited and travelogue commentary about them.
Oz H.O. of a Jap Multinational FFS.
The bugman class bubble.
Eleventy-ninth!
Surely it is time for the government(s) to recognise, first, that they are not going to ‘stamp out’ coronavirus by imposing dictatorial and draconian restrictions on the population, and second, that increasingly, the population will not stand for them.
Never forget that the 2020 Year Zero communist insurrection began with the diseducation of our children in the school system in the 1060s — long enough after World War Two for people to forget that it was fought to defeat totalitarian one-party state fascism, which the dark heart of the human race (the left) now believes it is on the verge of introducing in America.
Long live freedom!
Locking down RoP ‘burbs is not a good move.
Good Morning Everyone!!!
Paul Krugman
@paulkrugman
Reality is coming for white supremacists driving golf carts.
10:17 PM · Jun 30, 2020
Dan of the Dead’s war on the flu bug.
Score?
Bug: 2 Dan: 0
… diseducation of our children in the school system starting in the 1060s …
From the Victorian government’s COVID site:
I live in a restricted postcode but I am currently on holidays – am I required to return home?
From 11:59pm on 1 July, if you normally live in a restricted postcode but are on holidays elsewhere, you may continue that holiday.
I self identify as Oprah in The Colour Purple.
Our Bug Men overseers will probably allow travel to China as one of the first countries opened up.
Top 50!!
I posted this on the other forum however I am posting again here as I recommend that everyone watch it…..it is an interview with David Starkey done a day or two ago….Starkey is unflinching in his condemnation of BLM, the upper middle class white woke activists who are defacing and smashing monuments and so on. It is really good listening…
Was chatting to a New Zealander recently and it was heartwarming to hear his tales of how, once you get away from media puppets and talk to real people, St. Jacinda of Ardern is about as popular as herpes.
The population seems to be loving it.
Regarding Cat open threads. Hamsters feed hit by Victoria spike.
https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1278100397245095936
Good morning all.
Did I hear correctly that 200 odd union people were going to protest today after some colleagues were injured at work or somefink?
And I was getting out of the car just as Neil Mitchell began an interview with Lisa Neville. Hopefully he got stuck in, wouldn’t hold my breath however.
And funny how the karma bus smacked Hunchback, reversed back over him then forward leaving skidmarks on his fat head over his comments about Adelaide. Victoriastan, The Leper State
Read between the lines of the article.
Sexual congress between hotel security staff and returnees in quarantine?
what?
The population seems to be loving it.
The most pompously smug state just loves their lives being micro managed by the warm hug of Uncle Dan.
I have been inundated with robo calls and mail from the lib and lab parties for the by-election this saturday.
I truly don’t think that either deserve a vote,but the other contenders are a miserable lot and don’t deserve a vote either. Ricardo is running dead, I doubt he will get a hundred votes. Why put your name on a ballot paper and not tell people what yopur platform is? Any suggestions for my vote people? I am going into Yass today to vote.
Cassie – poor ol’ Starks is about as popular with social justice wankers/black imbeciles matter nutters as a ham sandwich in Lark-hemba.
He’s been repeatedly denounced (since the 2011 riots in the UK) as a waycist for stating the bleeding obvious about the unrelenting stupidity of the offensive ignorant useless insoluble z-grade third world idiots and their white bugmen lickspittles that now blight western countries in uncontrollable numbers.
The latter two groups need a copious dose of HOP Time therapy.
Riccardo B. Just remember, though Johno, if you number every box, at some point either the gliberal or labore numptie will end up with your vote. It will ultimately be a two candidate contest after all.
I am leaning that way Spurgeon, I just think it will be a useless gesture. Ricardo is unknown in this electorate
“Cassie – poor ol’ Starks is about as popular with social justice wankers/black imbeciles matter nutters as a ham sandwich in Lark-hemba.”
I know Spurge….but it is a great discussion.
Strangely having nearly10% of you wage quarantined for 40 years when you may/ may not have access to it is not very popular. Especially if you may not make this months mortgage payment.
Under William the Conqueror? The original Stormin’ Norman?
Spot on.
Happy New financial year especially to those Cats (Elvis and others) still trying to earn a living in this weird place post the WhuFlu.
Tom, you may want to check your year date too in your comment – 1960, not 1060.
/pedant
Got woken at 4am by a family member phone call. Never good, but luckily the old motherinlaw only broke a toilet seat when she feinted. Could have been much worse.
I do wonder at moron doctors who tell an anaemic woman with already low blood pressure to starve herself prior to a procedure and not consider having her in hospital to do that might be a safer option than at home late at night when she needs to toilet and goes bang. Now she will be in ICU for 2 days getting more blood into her and procedure delayed.
Life goes on – just the odd bump!
Question every single thing you read, see and hear from the media.
And most people won’t save enough to be better off than being on the age pension anyway.
Sexual congress between hotel security staff and returnees in quarantine?
Carpooling: the new euphemism for the Horizontal Tango.
If MSM report it. It is wrong.
If you have not voted yet get onto Daily Telegraph or Courier Mail and vote regarding new Aussie logo to replace the kangaroo. Designed by committee headed by Twiggy Forrest. Miranda Devine clearly not a fan. So far about 94% against it.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the Volvo automobile factory at Chengdu, China is running on 100% renewable energy. Clearly, Volvo is doing its part to fight climate change and thereby to save the planet. My next car will be a Volvo. Just doing my part to save the planet.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/30/climate-change-is-a-marketing-tool/
Twiggy is Australia’s Soros.
You’ll find that out way too late. He buys trinkets for the plebs to distract them.