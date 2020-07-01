Wednesday Forum: July 1, 2020

Posted on 8:30 am, July 1, 2020
  1. Cassie of Sydney
    #3500380, posted on July 1, 2020 at 8:54 am

  5. Tony Tea
    #3500386, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Carl Reiner – hats off.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3500387, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:00 am

  8. notafan
    #3500389, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Tax return time.

    ATObgoing to be handing out lots of refunds.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3500390, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:01 am

  11. stackja
    #3500394, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Home And Away star Lynne McGranger’s unexpected blow up
    She plays a much-loved character on Home And Away, but in real life Lynne McGranger has no problem telling the world how she feels after lashing out at a political leader, calling him out as “a clown.”

    Jonathon Moran, Chief Entertainment Writer, The Daily Telegraph
    July 1, 2020 6:00am

    Until this story, I had never heard about her.

  12. stackja
    #3500396, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:06 am

    notafan
    #3500389, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:01 am
    Tax return time.

    My accountant handles it.

  13. a happy little debunker
    #3500397, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:07 am

    ‘Their ABC’ proudly celebrates first women of Lifesaving – while ignoring the actual accomplishments of pioneering women between 1904 & 1935.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3500398, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:08 am

    This is extremely Orwellian:

    Khan’s London: Met Police Hiring ‘Racism Spotters’ to Examine Prospective Officers (30 Jun)

    Recent advertisements from the Cressida Dick-led Metropolitan Police were promoting 50 open racism spotter positions, with those hired to work for at least 25 days per year. Prospective hirees are not required to hold any experience or qualifications in the field to be employed, though it is unclear what would qualify someone to judge if an officer is racist or not.

    “The Met obviously shouldn’t be hiring officers who hold overtly racist views. But it is clearly an unreasonable use of public money to pay community assessors such huge sums when the basic salaries for police officers remain so low,” David Spencer of the Centre for Crime Prevention told the newspaper.

    Be nice to the commissar, comrade, or you will be cancelled.

  16. Farmer Gez
    #3500401, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Neil Mitchell 3aw warming up to the task of tearing strips of doofus Dan.
    It’s fun to go around town and speak to the people who thought he was doing such a great job and was putting Victoria in the best position in Australia.
    I don’t say much, they know.

  17. MemoryFault
    #3500402, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Looks like the Doomlord finally got out of bed.

  18. Some History
    #3500404, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Nick the “moral giant”

    Nick Kyrgios takes on Boris Becker over Zverev’s apparent coronavirus quarantine breach

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-01/kyrgios-brands-becker-a-doughnut-over-covid-19-argument/12408756

  21. MemoryFault
    #3500409, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:21 am

  22. H B Bear
    #3500410, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Chairman Dan is about as popular as a bat sandwich in a wet market.

  23. H B Bear
    #3500411, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Are you now, or have you ever been, a racist?

  24. Johno
    #3500412, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:24 am

    Nick Kyrgios is a really nice guy in private company. He just hates the hypocricy of the news cycle and the reporters pets.

  25. H B Bear
    #3500413, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Kyrgios was right. For once.

  29. Ellen of Tasmania
    #3500418, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:40 am

    “Black lies matter, not because they are black, but because they are lies. White lies matter for the same reason and in the same way. White lies and black lies don’t use separate bathrooms — they actually live in the same sewage lagoon. And I have been reliably informed that there have been times when Asians have lied, and that’s bad also.

    If you object to me singling out black lies, aren’t you really objecting to your own arbitrary and ever-changing standards? You’re the ones who manufacture those rubber yard sticks. And you’re the ones who made them so stretchy. Two months ago it had to be “black lives matter,” and now you are the soul of bigotry if you won’t say “black trans lives matter.” And whatever it is you are getting the crowds to yell later this afternoon will be proof positive, if you dare yell it a year from now, that you are a white supremacist. The revolution devours her own, and the fact that you can’t see that is a key part of your blindness.”

    Read the whole thing here: https://dougwils.com/books-and-culture/s7-engaging-the-culture/black-lies-matter.html

    Or listen here (17mins):

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3500419, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Australians in China should leave immediately, if they can.
    I suspect it’s too late though.
    Do not go there.

    China Promises ‘Vigorous Countermeasures’ Against Alleged Australian ‘Spies’ (29 Jun)

    China’s state-run Global Times published a lengthy report Sunday describing “vigorous countermeasures” supposedly taken by Chinese intelligence against a years-long espionage campaign waged by Australia.

    Tech and intelligence writers widely mocked the report, noting the Global Times dug up some 1960s spy paraphernalia to create the alarming photos that ran with the article, which came off as a sour-grapes effort by the Chinese to reverse widespread allegations of espionage against them.

    Other observers found the latest Chinese propaganda broadside to be no laughing matter, warning that Beijing could be setting the stage for taking Australian hostages, the way it has imprisoned Canadians in a bid to force that country to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

    Stern Hu was gaoled 10 years by China because Rio Tinto pissed them off. He was theoretically released in 2018, but there’s no confirmation of that that I can see, or whether he managed to get out of dodge. No Australian should visit the mainland or HK if you want to stay free.

  31. egg_
    #3500421, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Meetings are an addictive, highly self indulgent activity tat corporations and other organizations habitually engage in only because they cannot actually masturbate.

    I was once in a meeting with a narc Manager that took 3 hours and basically only had 2 agenda items – a slab of time was spent in a p1ssing contest between himself and a Deputy GM, who outranked him, about how many branch offices they’d visited and travelogue commentary about them.
    Oz H.O. of a Jap Multinational FFS.
    The bugman class bubble.

  33. Damon
    #3500423, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Surely it is time for the government(s) to recognise, first, that they are not going to ‘stamp out’ coronavirus by imposing dictatorial and draconian restrictions on the population, and second, that increasingly, the population will not stand for them.

  34. Tom
    #3500424, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Never forget that the 2020 Year Zero communist insurrection began with the diseducation of our children in the school system in the 1060s — long enough after World War Two for people to forget that it was fought to defeat totalitarian one-party state fascism, which the dark heart of the human race (the left) now believes it is on the verge of introducing in America.

    Long live freedom!

  35. egg_
    #3500425, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Chairman Dan is about as popular as a bat sandwich in a wet market.

    Locking down RoP ‘burbs is not a good move.

  36. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3500426, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Paul Krugman
    @paulkrugman
    Reality is coming for white supremacists driving golf carts.

    10:17 PM · Jun 30, 2020

  37. egg_
    #3500427, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Surely it is time for the government(s) to recognise, first, that they are not going to ‘stamp out’ coronavirus by imposing dictatorial and draconian restrictions on the population, and second, that increasingly, the population will not stand for them.

    Dan of the Dead’s war on the flu bug.
    Score?

    Bug: 2 Dan: 0

  38. Tom
    #3500428, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:49 am

    … diseducation of our children in the school system starting in the 1060s …

  39. stackja
    #3500429, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:51 am

    The siege of Vicksburg (May 18 – July 4, 1863) was the final major military action in the Vicksburg campaign of the American Civil War. In a series of maneuvers, Union Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and his Army of the Tennessee crossed the Mississippi River and drove the Confederate Army of Mississippi, led by Lt. Gen. John C. Pemberton, into the defensive lines surrounding the fortress city of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

    The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1–3, 1863, in and around the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, by Union and Confederate forces during the American Civil War. The battle involved the largest number of casualties of the entire war and is often described as the war’s turning point.[12][13] Union Maj. Gen. George Meade’s Army of the Potomac defeated attacks by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, halting Lee’s invasion of the North.

  40. cuckoo
    #3500430, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:52 am

    From the Victorian government’s COVID site:
    I live in a restricted postcode but I am currently on holidays – am I required to return home?
    From 11:59pm on 1 July, if you normally live in a restricted postcode but are on holidays elsewhere, you may continue that holiday.

  41. egg_
    #3500431, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Reality is coming for white supremacists driving golf carts.

    I self identify as Oprah in The Colour Purple.

  42. woolfe
    #3500433, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Our Bug Men overseers will probably allow travel to China as one of the first countries opened up.

  44. Cassie of Sydney
    #3500435, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:53 am

    I posted this on the other forum however I am posting again here as I recommend that everyone watch it…..it is an interview with David Starkey done a day or two ago….Starkey is unflinching in his condemnation of BLM, the upper middle class white woke activists who are defacing and smashing monuments and so on. It is really good listening…

  45. cuckoo
    #3500436, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Was chatting to a New Zealander recently and it was heartwarming to hear his tales of how, once you get away from media puppets and talk to real people, St. Jacinda of Ardern is about as popular as herpes.

  46. stackja
    #3500437, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Tom
    #3500428, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:49 am

    John Dewey and the Decline of American Education
    Dewey’s Ideas Have Had Disastrous Consequences for American Education over the Past 50 Years
    Sunday, July 1, 2007

  47. Struth
    #3500438, posted on July 1, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Surely it is time for the government(s) to recognise, first, that they are not going to ‘stamp out’ coronavirus by imposing dictatorial and draconian restrictions on the population, and second, that increasingly, the population will not stand for them.

    The population seems to be loving it.

  48. stackja
    #3500440, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Regarding Cat open threads. Hamsters feed hit by Victoria spike.

  49. Makka
    #3500441, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Mark Dice
    @MarkDice
    Leftist threatens to stab anyone who says “all lives matter.”

    https://twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1278100397245095936

  50. stackja
    #3500442, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:04 am

    ATO website crashes as Aussies rush to access $10,000 in superannuation savings
    The Australian Taxation Office website has crashed after a huge rush of cash-strapped Australians rushed to apply to withdraw another $10,000 in superannuation.

    Sophie Elsworth, National personal finance writer, News Corp Australia Network
    July 1, 2020 10:01am

  51. Black Ball
    #3500443, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Did I hear correctly that 200 odd union people were going to protest today after some colleagues were injured at work or somefink?
    And I was getting out of the car just as Neil Mitchell began an interview with Lisa Neville. Hopefully he got stuck in, wouldn’t hold my breath however.
    And funny how the karma bus smacked Hunchback, reversed back over him then forward leaving skidmarks on his fat head over his comments about Adelaide. Victoriastan, The Leper State

  52. notafan
    #3500444, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Read between the lines of the article.

    Sexual congress between hotel security staff and returnees in quarantine?

    what?

  53. EvilElvis
    #3500445, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:09 am

    The population seems to be loving it.

    The most pompously smug state just loves their lives being micro managed by the warm hug of Uncle Dan.

  54. Johno
    #3500446, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:10 am

    I have been inundated with robo calls and mail from the lib and lab parties for the by-election this saturday.
    I truly don’t think that either deserve a vote,but the other contenders are a miserable lot and don’t deserve a vote either. Ricardo is running dead, I doubt he will get a hundred votes. Why put your name on a ballot paper and not tell people what yopur platform is? Any suggestions for my vote people? I am going into Yass today to vote.

  55. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3500447, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:10 am

    it is an interview with David Starkey done a day or two ago….Starkey is unflinching in his condemnation of BLM, the upper middle class white woke activists who are defacing and smashing monuments and so on. It is really good listening

    Cassie – poor ol’ Starks is about as popular with social justice wankers/black imbeciles matter nutters as a ham sandwich in Lark-hemba.

    He’s been repeatedly denounced (since the 2011 riots in the UK) as a waycist for stating the bleeding obvious about the unrelenting stupidity of the offensive ignorant useless insoluble z-grade third world idiots and their white bugmen lickspittles that now blight western countries in uncontrollable numbers.

    The latter two groups need a copious dose of HOP Time therapy.

  56. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3500448, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Any suggestions for my vote people?

    Riccardo B. Just remember, though Johno, if you number every box, at some point either the gliberal or labore numptie will end up with your vote. It will ultimately be a two candidate contest after all.

  57. Johno
    #3500449, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:19 am

    I am leaning that way Spurgeon, I just think it will be a useless gesture. Ricardo is unknown in this electorate

  58. Cassie of Sydney
    #3500450, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:21 am

    “Cassie – poor ol’ Starks is about as popular with social justice wankers/black imbeciles matter nutters as a ham sandwich in Lark-hemba.”

    I know Spurge….but it is a great discussion.

  59. H B Bear
    #3500451, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:21 am

    ATO ATO website crashes as Aussies rush to access $10,000 in superannuation savings crashes as Aussies rush to access $10,000 in superannuation savings

    Strangely having nearly10% of you wage quarantined for 40 years when you may/ may not have access to it is not very popular. Especially if you may not make this months mortgage payment.

  60. Mother Lode
    #3500452, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:21 am

    … diseducation of our children in the school system starting in the 1060s …

    Under William the Conqueror? The original Stormin’ Norman?

  61. Infidel Tiger King
    #3500453, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ!
    10h
    “Trump is running the stupidest and most self-destructive re-election campaign in modern history. Instead of disqualifying Biden, he’s disqualifying himself.”

    https://breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/30/nolte-joe-bidens-rope-a-dope-is-working-brilliantly-against-trump/… via
    @BreitbartNews

    Spot on.

  62. custard
    #3500454, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:23 am

    Happy New financial year especially to those Cats (Elvis and others) still trying to earn a living in this weird place post the WhuFlu.

  63. pete m
    #3500455, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Tom, you may want to check your year date too in your comment – 1960, not 1060.

    /pedant

    Got woken at 4am by a family member phone call. Never good, but luckily the old motherinlaw only broke a toilet seat when she feinted. Could have been much worse.

    I do wonder at moron doctors who tell an anaemic woman with already low blood pressure to starve herself prior to a procedure and not consider having her in hospital to do that might be a safer option than at home late at night when she needs to toilet and goes bang. Now she will be in ICU for 2 days getting more blood into her and procedure delayed.

    Life goes on – just the odd bump!

  64. Infidel Tiger King
    #3500457, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:25 am

    John Cardillo
    @johncardillo
    IMPORTANT:

    Guys, the St. Louis couple are not Dems.

    It was a hoax to turn the right against them and too many of you are buying in.

    The real FEC filings show they’re actually Trump donors and supporters.
    11:13 PM · Jun 30, 2020·

    Question every single thing you read, see and hear from the media.

  65. H B Bear
    #3500458, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:26 am

    And most people won’t save enough to be better off than being on the age pension anyway.

  66. Dr Faustus
    #3500459, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Sexual congress between hotel security staff and returnees in quarantine?

    On Sunday the Premier said the spread of the virus among staff working in hotel quarantine may have come from people sharing a cigarette lighter and carpooling to work together.

    Carpooling: the new euphemism for the Horizontal Tango.

  67. stackja
    #3500461, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Infidel Tiger King
    #3500457, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:25 am

    If MSM report it. It is wrong.

  68. BrettW
    #3500462, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:31 am

    If you have not voted yet get onto Daily Telegraph or Courier Mail and vote regarding new Aussie logo to replace the kangaroo. Designed by committee headed by Twiggy Forrest. Miranda Devine clearly not a fan. So far about 94% against it.

  69. chaamjamal
    #3500463, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Meanwhile, back at the ranch, the Volvo automobile factory at Chengdu, China is running on 100% renewable energy. Clearly, Volvo is doing its part to fight climate change and thereby to save the planet. My next car will be a Volvo. Just doing my part to save the planet.

    https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/30/climate-change-is-a-marketing-tool/

  70. Infidel Tiger King
    #3500464, posted on July 1, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Twiggy is Australia’s Soros.

    You’ll find that out way too late. He buys trinkets for the plebs to distract them.

