David Bidstrup. The brains trust strikes again

Today’s local rag, (July 2 2020), has an article titled “Solar owners should pay to sell or be paid for switching off”. The proposal is floated by the Australian Energy Regulator, just another bureaucratic layer in the ongoing electricity fiasco, who is supposed to see that the lights stay on and people are not shafted too badly in the process.

Those of us who follow the saga know the shortcomings of renewable energy and with solar we know that for half a year we get nothing and for the other half we get an amount which varies with the seasonal sun angle and the cloudiness of the day. Some of you may remember some of my earlier posts on the wisdom or otherwise of large solar installations.

Lately there have been noises made by “authorities” about the fact that solar input cannot be controlled and in many instances can put the grid on the edge. We always hear about how Australia is “suited” to solar generation but as always it is the details that rear up and bite us on the bottom.

Governments have thrown money at the people to get them to buy solar systems and when feed in tariffs were first introduced they were exceedingly generous. I have a small 1.5 KW system and receive 54 cents for every KWh I “export” and I pay 39 cents for my “imports”. There are no nasty bills but in winter the “export” is negligible. Summer makes up for it.

This is further evidence, if any was needed, that those who think they know how to run an electricity system are hopeless. Imagine the outcry from the poor fools who have been conned into thinking they can help save the planet and reduce their power bills when they find that their investment is worthless.