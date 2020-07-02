Our new national brand – plagiarism?

The wise people at the Australian National Brand Advisory Council have spent (according to reports) $10 million to change the kangaroo logo to a new design.
And here is the old logo
But do you notice something about the new brand? It is a rip off of the Order of Australia design. The design for the Order of Australia was by Stuart Devlin AO CMG in 1976
using the livery colours of the Commonwealth of Australia Coat of Arms – gold and royal blue – he translated an individual ball of wattle blossom into a simple convex golden disc with a rich texture of beads and radiating lines …
And depending on the level (AC, AO, AM, OAM), there are variations, but Australia is at the centre – just like the new brand. Maybe this is a new way of ensuring equity in Australia – everyone gets an order of Australia?
The previous kangaroo logo was instantly recognisable as Australian. The new “wattle” one isn’t.
Surely that has to be a failure of the brief straight away?
Imagine being surrounded by the great and good at the debates where our betters get to choose this. The smug would be overwhelming.
But a point. Why is a generic branding of Australian Made considered a selling point overseas? specific brands of known quality perhaps, but why would I as a foreigner choose a foreign good over a domestic one, partcualry if made obvious?
Food safety would be about the only reason. But a vague good star/virus pattern with a reference to Austria in the middle doesn’t cut through. We speak good english though.
Question will it still be legal to use the old logo?
What did they spend the $10 mil on?
The odd yellow colour and splatter pattern can make you feel a bit queasy looking at it. It’s not good visually.
How were the panel chosen? I don’t see what the mining quisling, leprechaun or the computer geek have to offer. As for the Australia Post CEO, seriously, she should spend her time sorting our the dysfunctional mess that is Australia Post.
FFS LEAVE IT ALONE. There is nothing wrong with the logo. It is a wonderful symbol of Australia and recognised around the world.
When I first saw the letters “AU” in there, I thought it was an (inappropriately) capitalised ‘Au’ for ‘Gold’.
They have gone from something easily recognised to something which, even if you knew it stood for Australia (or Austria, or Auckland), it still does not declare Australian Made.
The old one said it. This new one just a jumble.
And who was it mostly meant for? Australians wanting to buy Australian. There are only a few products we export for which people would care where it came from without being more interested in the brand. But for those the old logo was clear and unambiguous. Loud, in fact. The new one will be ignored because it is not clear what it is saying.
How do these panels, committees, and circle-jerks, recruited supposedly from the best in their fields and paid a a rather pretty penny, serially fail. Why are they so dumb?
It is like they have no instinct for what they have been chosen to do and instead allow themselves to be bamboozled by reports and surveys and statistics and influencers and marketing morons.
The only hope for the new logo when its tag is affixed to a product then the old one should be affixed to that.
