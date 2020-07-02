Our new national brand – plagiarism?

The wise people at the Australian National Brand Advisory Council have spent (according to reports) $10 million to change the kangaroo logo to a new design.

And here is the old logo

But do you notice something about the new brand? It is a rip off of the Order of Australia design. The design for the Order of Australia was by Stuart Devlin AO CMG in 1976

using the livery colours of the Commonwealth of Australia Coat of Arms – gold and royal blue – he translated an individual ball of wattle blossom into a simple convex golden disc with a rich texture of beads and radiating lines …

And depending on the level (AC, AO, AM, OAM), there are variations, but Australia is at the centre – just like the new brand. Maybe this is a new way of ensuring equity in Australia – everyone gets an order of Australia?