Rape spotters need not appy

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is currently hiring so-called ‘racism spotters’ to examine whether prospective police officers are prejudiced, as the city’s leftist mayor, Sadiq Khan, prepares to cut the budget of actual police…. Recent advertisements from the Cressida Dick-led Metropolitan Police were promoting 50 open racism spotter positions, with those hired to work for at least 25 days per year. Prospective hirees are not required to hold any experience or qualifications in the field to be employed, though it is unclear what would qualify someone to judge if an officer is racist or not.



In January, the findings of a two-year inquiry found that Manchester police deliberately ignored the systemic, repeated rape of 57 girls by a paedophile network of around 100 mostly “Asian” perpetrators. Why? Officers were told to find other ethnicities to investigate.

Australian basketballers back US terrorists for some reason





Finally, The Australian gushes. Yes, the nation has been waiting for this. After Googling Liz Cambage, I learned she is an Opals star and that she’d, um, persuaded teammates to boycott training until Basketball Australia took a knee. I don’t know about you but I couldn’t have endured another day knowing Australia’s lady basketballers were abstaining from their burpees and hoops. Since the death of drug-addled habitual criminal, George Floyd – the now sainted figure who once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly – dozens of (black) people have been killed in riot-fuelled shootings or crime upsurges in cities like Chicago and New York. Dozens, if not hundreds more, have been assaulted. Tens of millions of dollars of damage has been done to public and private property. For an Australian sporting body to “join” the terrorists responsible is a disgrace.

Cambage – who isn’t the Opals’ captain, by the way – was born to a Nigerian father and an Australian mother in the UK. Back when people were still willing to speak at least half-honestly, she was seen by many in the sport as an attention-seeking “sook”. Calling Australia a “whitewashed country,” Cambage wants the Aboriginal flag to be a permanent fixture on the national team’s uniform and for “proper history” to be taught in schools. She has previously offered to educate teammates about their racism. For a woman who makes a handsome living playing a game (one of the world’s most boring), you’d think gratitude for a fluke life in Australia (rather than, say, Nigeria) would be a slam-dunk.