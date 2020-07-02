Sooper Dooper

The knives are out. The battle for the people’s money has flared again.
Should the compulsory superannuation contribution increase from the current 9.5% to 12.0%? And if yes, who pays for it.
The self interest brigade, the coalition of Industry Super is leading the charge but you know you got a problem when even the Grattan Institute is not on your side.
But statements like this show the what the battle is really about – and (hint hint) it is not a concern for the interest of retirees:
REST chief executive Vicky Doyle said an increase in contributions needed to occur so funds could recoup losses caused by the economic downturn and also the early release of super.
So the funds can recoup losses. Not members. Funds.
It’s all about the funds (ie managers) and not the members. More funds under management = more fees = more power.
The members are just a means to the end and the ends have nothing to do with the welfare of members.
Recoup losses.
Bizarre.
Given that the entire “Super” caper was a way of “outsourcing” the problem of the terminal leakage of the original “pension” scheme, which was “originally” a taxpayer-funded “involuntary scheme” anyway, who DIDN’T expect this situation to arise?
“COMPULSORY” Super is just another tax, at government gunpoint.
Well may some say that with interest rates the way they are, Super is (was) a good deal. Righto, then.
Let’s get real. Think of the WORST that can happen; then quadruple it. Let’s start with the three traditional “wild cards: Force majeure, Acts of War and “Acts of God”.
Even if you “own” your principle residence “outright” , (check the laws on “property” in this country, VERY carefully). It can be “eminent-domained” out from under you at any time.
Look for the usual ticket clippers to be out in force – unions, overpaid index-clinging fund managers…
In what I consider my own bizarre set of circumstances I applied for the $10k Covid release and ended up with the whole lot, every super $. Long story short, I resigned from my job and being older than the preservation age they insisted I was retired. Which I’m not. Ironically but actually deceptively I had had lengthy conversations with the super fund about how to access the lot and their answer was a categorical “not until you’re 67 under any circumstances”.
Super is like the whales they used to drag up the ramp at Albany. Covered in shark bites.
Do Super Fund executives take salary cuts?
The less the better!
@Shy Ted #3501338:
Sounds whoever you talked to was rather confused. Mind you, this is quite common with the ‘specialists’ you get to talk to when you call the super fund.
Here is how it works:
– Age 60 & change your form of occupation: Your super accrued up to that point becomes ‘unrestricted & unpreserved’. In other words, you can access all of it as a lump sum or pension, tax-free.
This sounds like it may have been your case; most people, including accountants, are not aware of this particular condition of release.
– Age 65: Full access to super, regardless of whether you are still working or not.
– Age 67: Eligibility age for Centrelink Age Pension (subject to asset and income testing). Nothing to do with superannuation.
Seems pretty straight forward. No wonder financial planners love this stuff.
Forgot the sarc/. Just like the tax system which sees most people use a tax agent.
Yet another strong argument for having one’s own SMSF, IMHO, but I realise that that is not for everyone. So far it has been financial decision I have made for a long while, even in these crazy times, but I understand that the unpredictability of the world financial system makes it nigh impossible for people like me well down the financial food chain to know what to do.
Compulsory super is the main reason why fund management/admin costs are an order of magnitude higher in Australia than the US.
Make super voluntary and watch those fees fall.
Seeing the punters crashed the ATO website yesterday trying to get their super money out, I suspect the men, women and yxes in the street have a low view of the unions managing their money.
I’ve been amused by all the Industry Super Fund ads on tv lately. You can always tell patent medicine guys by their pitch.
This is probably the only time I agree with the Grattan Institute on a matter of policy. The funds themselves should be ignored. One point should be cleared up, though – there is no question as to who pays for an increase – it is employees. The SG is sometimes described as tax like, but it’s not. For the bulk of the workforce earning above minimum wages, the increase is funded by reduced cash salary/wages, either immediately where possible, or over time if not. For the minimum wage group, and those unemployed by virtue of the minimum wage, even though they would be prepared to work, they pay for it in terms of increased unemployment. (BTW, I don’t think Grattan gets to the same conclusion as I do by the same route of argument. Instead they follow a meandering path down costs to the budget etc)