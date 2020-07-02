Who would have ever thought…And on the other hand…

That beavers would destroy the planet!

RE is not killing conventional power. Don Aitkin sums up the world energy projections from the BP 2020 Statistical Review of World Energy. Like the International Energy Agency BP suffers from serious RE bias and this comes through in charts that plot the % increase in installed capacity of various energy sources. The RE sources are coming off a low base, practically zero at the turn of the millennium, and so it is easy to show impressive % gains compared with the conventional sources. But in real terms the small % gains on the large base of the conventionals means that the inroads of RE are trivial even at 2050.

The end result of billions of dollars spent by taxpayers and energy consumers in Britain to advance green energy is a sick joke.