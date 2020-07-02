Who would have ever thought…And on the other hand…

Posted on 11:58 am, July 2, 2020 by Rafe Champion

That beavers would destroy the planet!

RE is not killing conventional power. Don Aitkin sums up the world energy projections from the BP 2020 Statistical Review of World Energy. Like the International Energy Agency BP suffers from serious RE bias and this comes through in charts that plot the % increase in installed capacity of various energy sources. The RE sources are coming off a low base, practically zero at the turn of the millennium, and so it is easy to show impressive % gains compared with the conventional sources. But in real terms the small % gains on the large base of the conventionals means that the inroads of RE are trivial even at 2050.

The end result of billions of dollars spent by taxpayers and energy consumers in Britain to advance green energy is a sick joke.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Who would have ever thought…And on the other hand…

  1. Infidel Tiger King
    #3501522, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Anyone who has met a woman knew this.

  2. Slim Cognito
    #3501527, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    I’m doing the T shirts.
    “Save the Planet….. eat a Beaver”.

  3. cuckoo
    #3501528, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Those dam’ beavers!

  4. cuckoo
    #3501532, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Perennial US sports headline: Cougars beat Beavers

  6. Perplexed of Brisbane
    #3501543, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    One has destroyed Prince Harry.

  7. Leo G
    #3501550, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Arctic beavers running amok, threatening poley bears?
    It seems that only the other day beavers were “a critical landscape scale force of nature and a resource in combatting global warming“.

  8. Baa Humbug
    #3501551, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    So a new lake is formed which degrades ice-rich permafrost in the basin

    This is the give away that these “scientigrifters” are garden variety environazis.
    Us dumb common peeps know life doesn’t much like ice, therefore less ice the better.

    Now we await the publishing of the myriad “The Permafrost Is Melting, We’re All Gunna Die From Metane Release” papers co-authored by at least 6 “scientigrifters” per paper.
    The two questions they won’t answer is “How did the Fucking Methane get there?” and “Did you ever fart in a jar and leave it out in the sun for a couple of hours?”

  9. RobK
    #3501556, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Ok, only because one has posted it in a while:

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3501558, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    I blame Wynona.

  15. PaulW
    #3501599, posted on July 2, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    maybe if we put them on the murray darling we won’t need a bradfield scheme, they will increase the amount of water in the system by themselves

  16. Lee
    #3501603, posted on July 2, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    “Imported electricity” (10% in UK) is obviously not an option here, and nuclear (6% in UK) has been ruled out in Australia.
    So for RE promoters and carpetbaggers to compare Australia with Europe and the U.S. is disingenuous to say the least and fraudulent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.