Do we understand the debt burden behind COVID-19?

In the midst of the Weimar Republic’s disastrous hyperinflation of 1923, Eduard Koppenstatter, a prominent astrologer, correlated movements in the value of the German mark with those of the planets. Having concluded that there were “law-like relations” between monetary indicators and “the course of the stars”, he produced economic forecasts for the years ahead.
Mass unemployment is not proof of the failure of capitalism, but the proof of the failure of traditional union methods.— Ludwig von Mises
