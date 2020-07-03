Friedman 2020

It’s just a little over a week until Australia’s largest pro liberty event, the Annual Australian Libertarian Society Friedman Conference. And this year will be an event like no other. Because not only are we taking the conference digital, but we’re making it into a 24 live international celebration of our values, with some of the best speakers alive, from all over the world!

The speaker list is over 100 presenters strong. These include Australian regulars like our friends at the CIS and IPA, Senators Paterson & Stoker, and academics like Professors Sinclair Davidson, Jason Potts & Suri Ratnapala & Dr Chris Berg. But also international guests such as Professor David Friedman – one of the those Friedmans for whom the conference is named, Professors Mike Munger, Steve Horwitz, Russ Roberts and Stephen Hicks, the UK’s Dan Hannan, Brendan O’Neil and Matt Ridley, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and Dave Rubin of the Rubin Report.

And this won’t be an ordinary dull “webinar” conference. With a main stage and breakout sessions, but also dedicated rooms for social interaction – where you can make new friends and reconnect with old ones and engage in the socialising that is usually the most fun part of a conference – this will be an online conference like no other. You can see a short video about what’s planned here.

Plus, with Australia starting to open up, we will be hosting small hubs throughout the country where small groups can meet, participate together, connect with other hubs, and have a lot of fun in the process.

Please visit www.alsfc.com.au for more information and to secure your spot for the biggest and best pro-liberty event of 2020!