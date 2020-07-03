Has the City of Sydney gone renewable? Plus koala myths and our man in DC – the education of black children matters

No.

Have a look at the way RET certificates are traded around the country if you can understand the way it works.

OldCynic

July 2, 2020 11:07 am

Yeah, yeah… What she means is that Sydney Council is paying a premium for its electricity, equivalent to buying all their electricity as if it were generated by renewables, leaving the nonrenewable power for the rest of us, who pay the standard price and nominally receive coal generated electricity. ie nothing new. ACT makes the same claim and I’d expect other state/city virtue-signallers to do the same.

However what has always intrigued me is whether anyone checks up on how much “renewable” power the retailers sell, and how much they actually purchase. Is it the responsibility of the financial auditors? Dunno, do you?

Taking it back one stage further, is anyone checking that the “green generation” certificates etc that generators sell are sold only to one customer, not several? eg the company sells them to an Australian purchaser, and a New Zealand purchaser, and a Croatian purchaser… etc I don’t know. Maybe someone better-read than me can tell us.

Graeme No.3

July 2, 2020 12:00 pm

OldCynic: Buying 100% “renewable” electricity frees you (or your retailer) from buying the RET Certificates (which would add to the cost). The producer can then sell them for extra money.

The ACT ‘buys’ wind generation from S.A. and Vic. without the Certificates and pays a fixed price. How that electricity gets to Canberra is another question, as it has much distance to travel (losses in the line), no actual line, and there is no guarantee that those wind farms are working at the time. In practice Canberra relies on black coal fired generation from N.S.W. (and possibly some brown coal fired from Vic.) as this is the only connection they have. It would seem that the City of Sydney is using the same scam.

As far as I know Australian Certificates are only saleable in Australia. All the emphasis for

years has been on locals buying from overseas merchant bankers and friendly Mafia contacts.

The problem for Canberra and Sydney is that in recent years the number of Certificates for sale has risen substantially, and “official” demand has dropped as lots of householders have installed rooftop panels. The result has been a drop in demand & price for electricity, leaving Canberra (and Sydney?) out of pocket. I think Shakespeare said something about hoisting petards.

Friday Morning Bonus. Jo Nova on koalas. Boom and bust in the koala population.

And there is more. Dan Mitchell on the public school system and teachers vs black children. Education of black children matters too!

Union bosses, education bureaucrats, and captive politicians are sacrificing the hopes and dreams of minority children in order to preserve their monopoly system.

Even the NAACP has chosen to put leftist ideology above the best interest of black kids.

As did Barack Obama, even though he sent his own kids to an elite private school (Elizabeth Warren also is a reprehensible hypocrite on this issue).

And the Manhattan Contrarian on the way progressive programs keep African Americans down.

It seems that anti-poverty and redistribution programs already in existence in the US currently run in the range of $1.2 trillion per year – federal, state and local. The $1.2 trillion comes to some $30,000 for each of the 40 million or so people said to be in “poverty” by the official definition, or some $120,000 for each “poor” family of four. With the official “poverty threshold” most recently (2019) set at $25,750 for a family of four, how is this even possible?

Well as the great Peter Bauer pointed out decades ago, aid to developing nations did more harm than good, so what is new?

Somebody check the post-Whitlam spending in this area and look at the results! John Stone and others have done the sums, someone might have a link handy.