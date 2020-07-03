Michael Shellenberger vs the Sydney Morning Herald

Not a good look. Michael Shellenberger’s introduction to the standard of reporting at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Michael Shellenberger vs SMH

Liberty Quote – Facebook isn’t killing journalism. Journalists are killing journalism — Stephen L. Miller

Liberty Quote – If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law — Winston Churchill

BONUS. Geoff Hill’s report on Africa, why electricity for Africans is a humanitarian issue and also a security issue for the West. Hill is remarkably multi-talented!

His media career began at the Manica Post in Zimbabwe and he has worked on all six continents. In Sydney, from 1983 to 1989, he was special reports manager for Rupert Murdoch’s flagship paper, The Australian, leaving to start his own publishing firm, which he sold in 2000 when he became the first non-American to win a John Steinbeck Award for his writing, along with a BBC prize for the best short story from Africa.

He then wrote The Battle for Zimbabwe that became a bestseller in South Africa. The sequel, What Happens After Mugabe? enjoyed nine reprints and sold globally with a cover endorsement from author, John le Carré.

Hill has served as deputy chair for the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa and from 2011 to 2013, he was vice president at the International Association of Genocide Scholars; he has lectured at The Hague on crimes against humanity.

Since 2002 he has been Africa correspondent for The Washington Times, and his work is published in the Mail & Guardian (Johannesburg), The East African (Nairobi), and across the continent.

A life-long conservationist, he has written extensively about the environment, and rescued

more than 5,000 snakes from urban homes for release in the wild, catching his first brown house snake at 10 years old and a mamba at 14.

Geoff Hill owns the largest collection of autographs in Africa and continues to expand his

hobby. Signatures include TE Lawrence, Florence Nightingale, David Livingstone, Jomo Kenyatta, Haile Selassie, Jacques Cousteau, Amelia Earhart, double agent Kim Philby (signed in Beirut from where he fled to Moscow) and Illich Sanchez, aka ‘Carlos the Jackal’.

Hill is a director of the African risk firm, Something of Value Ltd, and is fluent in English, Afrikaans and Shona (Zimbabwe).

ANOTHER BONUS FOR SETH EFRICANS. The destruction of South Africa’s energy giant by mismanagement and corruption. The energy security of millions of South Africans has been jeopardised by mismanagement and corruption in the country’s electricity utility Eskom, according to a new report published today by the Global Warming Policy Foundation.