“It’s pretty much a waste of time” – Norman Swan

Turns out “pretty much” is not a technical term. The drug cuts the COVID-19 death rate by half:
(CNN) – A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped patients better survive in the hospital.
A team at Henry Ford Health System in Southeast Michigan said Thursday its study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given hydroxychloroquine were much less likely to die.
Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of infectious disease for Henry Ford Health System, said 26% of those not given hydroxychloroquine died, compared to 13% of those who got the drug. The team looked back at everyone treated in the hospital system since the first patient in March…
It’s a surprising finding because several other studies have found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine, a drug originally developed to treat and prevent malaria. President Donald Trump touted the drug heavily…
Hey, Norman: real scientists conduct research. They don’t lazily bloviate to win cheers from the ABC canteen.
UPDATE: Lying scum journalists very probably killed thousands of people because their Get Trump mental illness derailed hydroxychloroquine for months:
The ABC and its lackies seem to think that “science” is some sort of Deity, or something decided in a committee. They have no clue that it is a process for seeking Truth, through logic, reason, and rational thought, borne out by careful observation and measurement of empirical results.
Because Trump said it was good, every Leftist in the world immediately agreed that it was not. If Trump had said the opposite, it would have been lauded.
Surprising that CNN reported on it. Also surprising that CNN couldn’t get the word “surprising” into the article a few more times.
You’ll even run across scientists today who don’t understand scientific method.
I’m not sure but I think hydrochloroquine was given to patients with the virus whereas President Trump was taking it and not having the virus.
So that would be two different scenarios, as treatment or as preventative?
Covid has exposed all the experts for what they really are …….. Leftard fools !
Its simple…the globalist establishment wants a vaccine only “solution”. Thier agenda is using covid19 to further thier agenda using vaccines for tattooing people gor identity purposes.
The vaccines also appear to be RNA based, which when administered effectively perform illegal DNA modification of people and as such is illegal human experimentation.
The image of camps in 1930s germany come to mind…
They can shove that.
Anything therefore that threatens thier sick little empire is to be attacked with thier attack dogs….
“Lying scum journalists very probably killed thousands of people because their Get Trump mental illness derailed hydroxychloroquine for months”.
And don’t make the mistake of thinking they give a damn.
You will find this probably reported once and on the equivalent of about page 25 of the old newspaper format. Don’t expect to even hear about it on their ABC, let alone mentioned by “Dr” Swan (who I don’t think has actually practiced medicine for 40 years).
If the regime of Hydroxycloroquine zinc and Azithromycin had been widely used so much carnage could have been prevented both to the world’s economic and health
HDQ regime can be used in the early stages of the disease and as a prophylaxis, as in countries with malaria, one tablet a week
I was on chloroquine (40x more potent than HDQ) for 12 years as was my whole family and all the other Europeans living in East Africa, no side effects
This is as much a political disease as a medical one
I have emailed conservative commentators such as Andrew Bolt, Alan Jones etc asking why they have gone cold on reporting on the effectiveness of HDQ treatment, I never receive a reply
I am a physician and have been following the Hydroxychlorquine story for several months. I have no doubt it works. The chloroquines have long been known to have antiviral properties ‘in vitro’ (= in lab tests) and have shown very promising results in small clinical trials as well. One french study reported that 70% of its COVID patients became ‘virus negative’ after a week on it, and their subsequent survival rates are very very good. How it works is unclear, but may involve it enhancing the entry of zinc into cells, which impairs viral RNA replication. What is clear is that it has to be taken early., all antivirals do. Perhaps surprisingly, the patients viral load is highest very early in the illness, possible even before symptoms start, and declines rapidly thereafter. Amongst those who get very ill or die, it is the bodies own inflammatory response that is the main problem. The back story to the whole ‘chloroquine – bad’ narrative is not just ‘orange man bad’ either. Lets not forget that Gilead was desperate to find a home for their $3000 drug ‘Remdesivir’ (which had already failed against MERS and Ebola). The USA FDA has approved it, despite it having marginal (at best) efficacy and no where near as beneficial as either Chloroquine or Dex.
‘Lying scum journalists very probably killed thousands of people’
Lest we forget.
Following up on Penny and Flyingduk, anyone with medical knowledge know the likely benefits of anti-viral drugs like Lysine and anti-inflamatory drugs like Voltarin or Celebrex?
Dr Norman Swan is trained as a paediatrician and joined the ABC in 1982. Does anyone know if he still practices medicine or if he is full time ABC instead. Wikipedia and his ABC bio are not clear on the matter.
It’s a retrospective study. They can be a good starting point for randomized control trial. However, the patients in these studies weren’t randomly assigned to treatment groups, it’s possible patients more likely to survive were given HCQ whereas the sicker patients were given different drugs.
You can’t really draw firm conclusions from these studies. They are the basis for better designed RCTs. The whole HCQ in Covid field has been stuffed by the refusal of French doctors to randomize and use placebo groups at the start of the pandemic. RCT results are coming soon. We will know either way.