Spare a thought for the people, if you have a god pray for them! Jo Nova does a roundup of reports on major flooding after prolonged rain, mudslides, and most alarming of all, renewed concerns about the integrity of the Three Gorges Dam.
Don’t believe official reports, look at the pictures (Jo warns they could be other floods) and bear in mind that some seismologists have always predicted a catastrophe at the Three Gorges Dam.
And the media is reporting that this is all to do with climate change:
I was always told that climate change caused lack of rain. But there you go.
There has always been major flooding in China that is why they built the Three Gorges Dam. However probably not in the lifetime of the Chinese Greenie