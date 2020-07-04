Major flooding in China

Posted on 6:25 am, July 4, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Spare a thought for the people, if you have a god pray for them!  Jo Nova does a roundup of reports on major flooding after prolonged rain, mudslides, and most alarming of all, renewed concerns about the integrity of the Three Gorges Dam.

Don’t believe official reports, look at the pictures (Jo warns they could be other floods) and bear in mind that some seismologists have always predicted a catastrophe at the Three Gorges Dam.

2 Responses to Major flooding in China

  1. bemused
    #3502953, posted on July 4, 2020 at 7:39 am

    And the media is reporting that this is all to do with climate change:

    “The devastating floods that we have seen are consistent with an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change,” said Liu Junyan, a Greenpeace East Asia campaigner.

    I was always told that climate change caused lack of rain. But there you go.

  2. min
    #3502956, posted on July 4, 2020 at 7:45 am

    There has always been major flooding in China that is why they built the Three Gorges Dam. However probably not in the lifetime of the Chinese Greenie

