Major flooding in China

Spare a thought for the people, if you have a god pray for them! Jo Nova does a roundup of reports on major flooding after prolonged rain, mudslides, and most alarming of all, renewed concerns about the integrity of the Three Gorges Dam.

Don’t believe official reports, look at the pictures (Jo warns they could be other floods) and bear in mind that some seismologists have always predicted a catastrophe at the Three Gorges Dam.