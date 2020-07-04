Paul Collits on the way we are losing the cultural and political wars

Posted on 11:07 am, July 4, 2020 by Rafe Champion

He has an impressive cv and his argument is summed up in this short tract.

The_Australian_Rights_Big_Mistake (2)

The main thing is to appreciate that culture is  upstream of politics and the mainstream of the political culture is no better on the non-left side than it is on the other. He suggests to pay attention to The Australian Federation Party and also Mark Latham “Australia’s only current politician who is focused on the main game and who thinks clearly about the things that count for those of us in struggle street.”

The authentic, people-centred Australian “right”, again, noting “whatever that means”, has a series of urgent tasks if it is to break free of the consequences of its big mistake.

One, the rightist groups need to talk to one another.  To recognise the problem, and to discuss it.  To form serious power groups interested in The Fight as I have described it.  Use the Liberal Party, by all means, but don’t obsess over its electoral welfare.  Getting good people into the Liberal Party, indeed into all parties, is not without merit as one part of the strategy.  Just do not expect miracles, or a quick pay off.  And the task IS rather urgent. 

I think it is a mistake to identify as “rightwing”   but if people want to go with that, then so be it, just get on with all the other things that need to be done. And don’t be surprised if we keep losing.

One Response to Paul Collits on the way we are losing the cultural and political wars

  1. Ainsley Hayes
    #3503161, posted on July 4, 2020 at 11:26 am

    On the theme of culture war and ‘safetyism’ as one of its elements, someone with an unpronounceable nic just pasted a great poem by Howard Nemerov on a thread at Reason:

    Because I am drunk, this Independence Night,
    I watch the fireworks from far away,
    from a high hill, across the moony green
    Of lakes and other hills to the town harbor,
    Where stately illuminations are flung aloft,
    One light shattering in a hundred lights
    Minute by minute. The reason I am crying,
    Aside from only being country drunk,
    That is, may be that I have just remembered
    The sparklers, rockets, roman candles and
    so on, we used to be allowed to buy
    When I was a boy, and set off by ourselves
    At some peril to life and property.
    Our freedom to abuse our freedom thus
    Has since, I understand, been remedied
    By legislation. Now the authorities
    Arrange a perfectly safe public display
    To be watched at a distance; and now also
    The contribution of all the taxpayers
    Together makes a more spectacular
    Result than any could achieve alone
    (A few pale pinwheels, or a firecracker
    Fused at the dog’s tail). It is, indeed, splendid:
    Showers of roses in the sky, fountains
    Of emeralds, and those profusely scattered zircons
    Falling and falling, flowering as they fall
    And followed distantly by a noise of thunder.
    My eyes are half-afloat in happy tears.
    God bless our Nation on a night like this,
    And bless the careful and secure officials
    Who celebrate our independence now.

