Paul Collits on the way we are losing the cultural and political wars

He has an impressive cv and his argument is summed up in this short tract.

The main thing is to appreciate that culture is upstream of politics and the mainstream of the political culture is no better on the non-left side than it is on the other. He suggests to pay attention to The Australian Federation Party and also Mark Latham “Australia’s only current politician who is focused on the main game and who thinks clearly about the things that count for those of us in struggle street.”

The authentic, people-centred Australian “right”, again, noting “whatever that means”, has a series of urgent tasks if it is to break free of the consequences of its big mistake.

One, the rightist groups need to talk to one another. To recognise the problem, and to discuss it. To form serious power groups interested in The Fight as I have described it. Use the Liberal Party, by all means, but don’t obsess over its electoral welfare. Getting good people into the Liberal Party, indeed into all parties, is not without merit as one part of the strategy. Just do not expect miracles, or a quick pay off. And the task IS rather urgent.

I think it is a mistake to identify as “rightwing” but if people want to go with that, then so be it, just get on with all the other things that need to be done. And don’t be surprised if we keep losing.