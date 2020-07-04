PDT speech at Mt Rushmore @ 12:00 noon

Posted on 11:33 am, July 4, 2020 by Steve Kates

Plus some context

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama vists Mount ...
.

Silenced Majority Portal: Mt. Rushmore Photo Opportunists ...

This entry was posted in American politics, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to PDT speech at Mt Rushmore @ 12:00 noon

  1. Tom
    #3503177, posted on July 4, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Hahaha. The Secret Service are swarming Mount Rushmore to protect the president from the Antifa lone wolf who’s no doubt there to take a shot. And you can tell which Secret Service spooks vote Democrat — they are the only ones wearing the party’s new uniform, the face mask.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.