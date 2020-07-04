PDT speech at Mt Rushmore @ 12:00 noon

Plus some context
.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”
Hahaha. The Secret Service are swarming Mount Rushmore to protect the president from the Antifa lone wolf who’s no doubt there to take a shot. And you can tell which Secret Service spooks vote Democrat — they are the only ones wearing the party’s new uniform, the face mask.