Tail of Woe

Posted on 11:05 am, July 4, 2020 by currencylad


This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Tail of Woe

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3503176, posted on July 4, 2020 at 11:46 am

    There seems to be no limit to the wilful ignorance of the woke. I blame their parents.

  2. Mother Lode
    #3503184, posted on July 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    I note the graffiti is written in English.

  3. stackja
    #3503186, posted on July 4, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Hay Stockard
    #3503176, posted on July 4, 2020 at 11:46 am
    There seems to be no limit to the wilful ignorance of the woke. I blame their parents.

    And teachers.

  4. stackja
    #3503188, posted on July 4, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Liberty Quote
    A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!

    — Ludwig von Mises

  5. Angus Black
    #3503190, posted on July 4, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Racist fish?

    Whitebait, perhaps?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.