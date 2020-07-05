Some liberal principles

From a presentation by Karl Popper to the Mont Pelerin Society in 1954. Public Opinion and Liberal Principles. This registers Popper’s alarm at the spectacle of a US presidential election that he saw in 1950 when he was in the US for the launch of the American edition of The Open Society and Its Enemies.

(1) The state is a necessary evil and its powers should be kept to the minimum that is necessary.



(2) A democracy is a state where the government can be changed without bloodshed.



(3) Democracy cannot confer benefits on people. “Democracy provides no more than a framework within which the citizens may act in a more or less organised and coherent way”.



(4) Democracy does not mean that the majority is right.



(5) Institutions need to be tempered and supported by traditions.



(6) There is no Liberal Utopia. There are always problems, conflicts of interests, choices to be made between the lesser of evils.



(7) Liberalism is evolutionary rather than revolutionary. It is about modifying or changing institutions and traditions rather than wholesale replacement of the existing order. The exception to this is when a tyranny is in place, that is a government that can only be changed by violence and bloodshed.



8) The importance of the moral framework.



“Among the traditions that we must count as the most important is what we may call the ‘moral framework’ (corresponding to the institutional ‘legal framework’) of a society. This incorporates the society’s traditional sense of justice or fairness, or the degree of moral sensitivity that it has reached… Nothing is more dangerous than the destruction of this traditional framework. (Its destruction was consciously aimed at by Nazism).”

He ended with some random thoughts on the use and abuse of public opinion.



“It may sometimes assume the role of an enlightened arbiter of justice. Unfortunately it can be managed. These dangers can be counteracted only by strengthening the liberal tradition. Public opinion should be distinguished from the publicity of free and critical discussion which is (or should be) the rule in science, and which includes the discussion of moral and other issues. Public opinion is influenced by, but is not the result of, nor under the control of, discussions of this kind. Their beneficial influence will be the greater the more honestly, simply, and clearly, these discussions are conducted.”