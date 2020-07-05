“Time for a class action by the people of Australia against Daniel Andrews”

This may be the longest letter to the editor I have ever seen at the Oz. And it’s right on the money.
History may be repeating itself. According to the National Museum of Australia, the 1918-19 flu pandemic started in Australia in Melbourne, in January 1919, and then spread to the rest of the country after the Victorian health authorities were slow to react.
Why have things gone wrong this time? It is hard to go past the conclusion that, encouraged by their Government, people in Victoria Health have not been paying attention to what should be their core duties.
If we start with Brett Sutton, the Chief Health Officer, we find that he was the main author of a paper in the Medical Journal of Australia published in May. Did this, for example, deal with ways of shortening long waiting lists or preventing people with psychiatric illness becoming homeless? Not at all. Instead, the hospital system was seen, not as a place to look after the sick, but a big polluter: “In 2018–19 every occupied bed-day in a Victorian public hospital generated on average 120kg of carbon dioxide equivalents and 3.65kg of waste, and used 630L of water.”
And it’s not just Australia’s sick contaminating the planet: “If the global health sector were a country, it would be the fifth‐largest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet.” And the plan to improve the hospital system? “It requires all public hospitals and health services to have an environmental management plan and report publicly on their environmental performance.”
Then we have Dr Annaliese van Diemen, Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease), sending a tweet in the midst of the pandemic to the effect that James Cook was “an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror”.
It may be said that people in Victoria Health are intelligent people who can do two things at once, but the evidence does not support this. How do we prevent this happening again? Make people do their job and not grandstand. If the virus does now take hold, it might also be time for a class action by the people of Australia against Daniel Andrews and the Victorian Health Department, run by Maurice Blackburn, of course.
Paddy Grattan-Smith, Matraville, NSW
Andrews is the most incompetent political leader I have ever witnessed in all the years since I arrived in Australia. He has ruined Victoria’s economy, and with his role in “the National Cabinet” he has done much to wreck much else as well. What do we know about his agreements with the Chinese? What is the actual off-the-books level of debt in still uncompleted road and rail constructions? He can talk the talk, but is so far out of his depths in everything he deals with that had he set out to deliberately ruin the place he could not have done a better job.
Dan also supervised Lawyer X and persecution of GP.
Victorian’s get what they vote for. He didn’t have to have any influence at all nationally but some idiot decided to have a National Cabinet. I don’t recall voting about that.
I’m a Victorian. The place is a socialist sh!t hole and Melbourne has been going downhill for the last 25 years. It was a fabulous place in the 1990’s. Population sweet spot – low traffic congestion, lots of things going on, plenty of room to move, property prices reasonable, rents reasonable. It deserved the title – World’s Most Liveable City.
HS – State premiers failed with water policy, bush fire policy now disease control. Canberra trying to fill void.
No breathalyser done for the accident that badly injured young boy . That’s where the firies got him by the s&cs that led to demise of CFA , outrageous increase in salaries and holidays. All the gang violence ignored as well the state has become a socialist nightmare.