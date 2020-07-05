What does one do when the virtue-signalling market is flooded?

Posted on 12:52 pm, July 5, 2020 by currencylad

Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds calls for end to monkey slavery.

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to What does one do when the virtue-signalling market is flooded?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3503962, posted on July 5, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    That’s monkeyist. PETA will demand a Gaia-wide antislavery initiative and will ceremonially crucify her. (They wouldn’t burn her at the stake because of the CO2 which would be emitted.)

  3. 2dogs
    #3503978, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    What about dog slavery?

  4. RobertS
    #3503988, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    If this was going on in Australia the little buggers would all be members of the AWU.

  5. Mark M
    #3503994, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Revenge of the monkey …

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPaplBEHles

    (malcolm in the middle)

  6. Rob
    #3504001, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    What does one do next ?
    How about cancelling seeing eye dogs?
    And perhaps drug sniffer dogs?
    Maybe even sheep dogs ?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3504019, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Monkey Lives Matter protests:

    Thailand Monkey Wars Escalate As Rival Gangs Force Locals To Flee Homes (2 Jul)

    Monkeys in the Thai city of Lopburi have become particularly aggressive since coronavirus lockdowns significantly cut into the supply of treat-throwing tourists which had been feeding the city’s wild macaques.

    The monkeys, numbering in the thousands, have set up shop in an abandoned local cinema – brawling with each other when they aren’t aggressively attacking locals.

    CHOP in a cinema!

  8. the not very bright Marcus
    #3504042, posted on July 5, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    How much do guide dogs get paid ? or police dogs ?

  9. hzhousewife
    #3504050, posted on July 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Jeez, she’s going to be worse that that dippy Cherie Blair woman.

  10. H B Bear
    #3504064, posted on July 5, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Eez zat your minkey?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.