You too can be a wind watcher!

Become a member of Windwatchers Anonymous and get up furtively at 5.30 to go on line, fingers trembling with anticipation, to find out what the wind is doing across the country to contribute electricity for your hot breakfast and morning coffee.

Anyone can visit the site of the Australian Energy Marketing Authority (AEMO) and the other sites that provide the vital statistics in different forms. Every serious wind watcher will have their favourites and I will just refer to the AEMO Data Dashboard and the Aneroid site that draws on it to provide a rolling 24-hour picture. And be sure to visit the site of Tony from Oz to see how a real wind watcher does it. See the link below!

Follow the instructions and see what is happening at the moment! See how South Australia, the Wind Pioneer (aka the State of Darkness) is travelling today (LOL!)

On the Data Dashboard of the AEMO you find the amount of electricity demand and production in each state and the flow across state boundaries. It is updated at five-minute intervals.

The Fuel Mix is particularly interesting but it lags by a day or more so you don’t get to see the contribution of the different sources at the present time until tomorrow or the next day.

Rooftop solar does not register in the fuel mix because the rooftops are not connected to AEMO data base like the registered generators and that means a lot of the power generated on rooftops during the day is invisible on the display.

Be warned that in the AEMO fuel mix wind is the blue band at the top and hydro is a green band lower down. The Aneroid display shows the wind in green above the hydro in blue.

Aneroid Energy The entry page of the Aneroid site is a rolling 24 hour display, showing the sources of supply in various categories – coal, gas, water, wind and sun. It shows the daily demand cycle with twin peaks at breakfast and dinnertime.

From the entry page you can access more detailed information about each source. Windwatchers of course go straight to https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy

This shows the supply of wind with a rolling 24-hour display with the supply expressed in the volume (MW) and the % of the installed capacity. There is a breakdown by state and there are displays for whole months and an archive for past days and months.

Tony from Oz is a veteran wind watcher and he has provided an introduction to the displays on the Aneroid site. He also provides daily and weekly summaries of the power situation.

This guide comes from an appendix to a review of the wind supply prepared for a submission to the NSW Government Inquiry into the role of RE in recovery from the pandemic.

Wind droughts, choke points and isolation