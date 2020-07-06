£2.75bn. That’s what it costs. 2.75 billion British Pounds.
From this book comes this passage:
The incandescent bulb reigned supreme for more than a century, being still the dominant form of lighting, at least in domestic settings, well into the first decade of the twenty-first century. When it gave way to a new technology, it did so under duress. That is to say, it had to be banned, because its replacement was so unpopular. The decision by governments all over the world around 2010, lobbied by the makers of compact fluorescent bulbs, to ‘phase out’ incandescents by fiat in the interest of cutting carbon dioxide emissions, proved to be a foolish one.
The compact fluorescent replacements took too long to warm up, did not last as long as advertised and were hazardous to dispose of. They were also much more expensive. Their energy-saving did not make up for these drawbacks in most consumers’ eyes, so they had to be forced on to the market. The cost to Britain alone, of this coerced purchase and the subsidy that accompanied it, has been estimated at about £2.75bn.
Worst of all, had governments waited a few more years, they would have found a far better replacement coming along that was even more frugal in energy and had none of the disadvantages: light-emitting diodes, or LEDs.
The reign of the compact fluorescents lasted just six years before they too were rapidly abandoned and manufacturers stopped producing them because of the falling cost and rising quality of LEDs.
It is as if the government in 1900 had forced people to buy steam cars instead of waiting for better internal-combustion vehicles. The whole compact fluorescent light bulb episode is an object lesson in misinnovation by government.
As the economist Don Boudreaux put it: ‘Any legislation forcing Americans to switch from using one type of bulb to another is inevitably the product of a horrid mix of interest-group politics with reckless symbolism designed to placate an electorate that increasingly believes that the sky is falling.’
The Law of Unintended .
Consequences
And the man responsible for banning the incandescent light bulb in Australia was …. drum roll please .. none other than Malcolm Turnbull.
Yes the same man who brought us greenie Audrey Zibelman (from New York State) to run AEMO (into the ground?) and the same man who brought us a new Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel, another greenie, who in turn produced the Finkel report with its disastrous polices slowly being wreaked on the national electricity grid, a grid now being redesigned by scientists with no engineering understanding. What could possibly go wrong? Apart from all the costs, any punt on how many years for the next system black? Well at least we’ve already had SA and a couple in Alice Springs as a foretaste.
Yes, indeed, we owe a lot to MT.
Compact fluorescent bulbs… another Turnbull-thought bubble to our cost & detriment.
snap Delta- although you put i tin greater detail & far more eloquently.
Which is _exactly_ why we should use prices and not technical standards (RETs, efficiency mandates, building code changes, substitutes in generating means, whether renewables or nuclear …) to deal with a fairly straightforward problem. Markets work … they find cheap ways of adapting. Governments are choosing the most expensive way of bringing about the changes the voters seek.
Well I do like LED lightbulbs, but they cost 10 times an incandescent of the same output.
OTOH their cost will probably come down since it is likely subject to Moore’s.
One of the interesting things is to watch sodium vapour highway lights being steadily replaced.
Quite a saving with LEDs for such applications.
The local Lake Mac pelicans don’t get nice heated platforms to sleep on anymore.
Most of them were filled with mercury halide. So environmentally friendly and good for your health if you accidently broke one. Technically you can’t piff them in your bin as general waste, but most end up that way.
But I never seem to get the 17+ years per bulb I was promised.
“The incandescent bulb reigned supreme for more than a century…..”
…and still does so in the homes of people who were smart enough to stock-up before the idiotic ban took effect. Warm, instant light – can’t beat it.