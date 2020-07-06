City of Sydney and ACT claims re RE

A scintillating demolition of the ACT claims that they have gone 100%RE.

In summary, the ACT renewables:

– only generated 31% of required power for the month

– failed to cover 59 out of 60 peak consumption periods for the month

– could not maintain a consistent, stable minimum base load of 250 MW for the month

– sourced more than 90% backup power from the grid for 170 hours (7 days equivalent) for the month

So, how would the renewables perform if we tripled the ACT renewables portfolio in an effort to cover peak demand – that is 1,839 MW nameplate capacity using 400,000 solar panels and 558 wind turbines:

:

Total power generated: about 270,000 MWh – 93% of target

Morning peak covered: 19 in 30 days

Evening peak covered: 14 in 30 days

Dispatchable output < 250MW: 198 hours (8.25 days equivalent)

Dispatchable output < 50MW: 49 hours (2 days equivalent)

Dispatchable output < 10MW: 18 hours

Dispatchable output < 1MW: 11 hours

:

So even after tripling the ACT renewables portfolio to 1,840 MW, it still needs non-renewable backup for its entire power needs at unpredictable times.

More details, (the link again).

The original story referring to City of Sydney and the ACT.