Ennio Morricone: 1928 – 2020

Posted on 6:08 pm, July 6, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

 

15 Responses to Ennio Morricone: 1928 – 2020

  1. Arnost
    #3505145, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    He did had some magnificent music… a loss.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3505152, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Sad to hear it.
    A fine composer.
    Ninety one years is a good innings.
    Clint Eastwood, spring chicken of only 90 years, has outlived him, which is a fine thing.

  3. Natwally
    #3505167, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    The music from The Mission was also amazing.

  4. TPL001
    #3505178, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Yes, a fine composer: delicate, intense, moving.

    That last scene in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” reaches an intensity (for a movie) that resolves the tension that developed throughout the movie. Leone and Morricone did a fine job. I am sure that Clint was happy!

  5. marc
    #3505179, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    “..in this world there are only two types of people.
    Those with loaded guns, and those that dig..”
    thus has it always been.

  6. Arnost
    #3505182, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Sarah Brightman begged Ennio to put lyrics to Daniel’s Oboe for years. And eventually he did. It is one of my most fave pieces of music. Now – while Sarah’s various versions are superb – the version by Celtic Woman sung by Chloe Agnew with her dad on the oboe is simply sublime.

  8. Infidel Tiger King
    #3505194, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Movie moments don’t get better than that final duel scene.

  9. mem
    #3505196, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Arnost,
    Many thanks for that introduction. Celestial. Have saved it to my favourites. wow.

  10. calli
    #3505197, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Gabriel’s Oboe.

    Posted the original scene on the OT. I never tire of hearing it.

  11. calli
    #3505203, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Forgot to add…the sweetness of a simple tune and the profound effect on the soul.

    Morricone held the key.

  12. Arnost
    #3505211, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Yes Calli – saw that, but then I saw this thread. And whilst Daniel’s Oboe is stirring in the clip you posted – the full orchestral / choir version is awesome.

    Morricone conducts Morricone:

  13. Megan
    #3505218, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    All that amazing music. Play on in the great wherever, Maestro!

  14. Bruce
    #3505223, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    A pretty good innings. He began writing film scores in the 1950’s.

    Knocked out some impressive scores; not just the ones mentioned, but things as diverse as “The Battle of Algiers”, “Exorcist ll”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Untouchables”, “Cinema Paradiso” and “La Cage au Folles”.

    His compatriot, Nino Rota notched up some epic scores, as well.

    And if people like John Huston, Pedro Almodovar and Brian De Palma ask you to write a film score, you have some serious “cred”.

    The soundtrack for “The Mission” is a ripper, with “Gabriel’s Oboe” being one of the stand-outs. Much of his stuff was “atmospheric”, but carefully crafted to be part of the film, not just “audio wallpaper”.

  15. Astrid van den Akker-Luttmer
    #3505227, posted on July 6, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Sadly we all come to an end. Yet his music will go on forever.

