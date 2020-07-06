Ennio Morricone: 1928 – 2020

He did had some magnificent music… a loss.
Sad to hear it.
A fine composer.
Ninety one years is a good innings.
Clint Eastwood, spring chicken of only 90 years, has outlived him, which is a fine thing.
The music from The Mission was also amazing.
Yes, a fine composer: delicate, intense, moving.
That last scene in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” reaches an intensity (for a movie) that resolves the tension that developed throughout the movie. Leone and Morricone did a fine job. I am sure that Clint was happy!
“..in this world there are only two types of people.
Those with loaded guns, and those that dig..”
thus has it always been.
Sarah Brightman begged Ennio to put lyrics to Daniel’s Oboe for years. And eventually he did. It is one of my most fave pieces of music. Now – while Sarah’s various versions are superb – the version by Celtic Woman sung by Chloe Agnew with her dad on the oboe is simply sublime.
Malena, with bonus Monica.
Movie moments don’t get better than that final duel scene.
Arnost,
Many thanks for that introduction. Celestial. Have saved it to my favourites. wow.
Gabriel’s Oboe.
Posted the original scene on the OT. I never tire of hearing it.
Forgot to add…the sweetness of a simple tune and the profound effect on the soul.
Morricone held the key.
Yes Calli – saw that, but then I saw this thread. And whilst Daniel’s Oboe is stirring in the clip you posted – the full orchestral / choir version is awesome.
Morricone conducts Morricone:
All that amazing music. Play on in the great wherever, Maestro!
A pretty good innings. He began writing film scores in the 1950’s.
Knocked out some impressive scores; not just the ones mentioned, but things as diverse as “The Battle of Algiers”, “Exorcist ll”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Untouchables”, “Cinema Paradiso” and “La Cage au Folles”.
His compatriot, Nino Rota notched up some epic scores, as well.
And if people like John Huston, Pedro Almodovar and Brian De Palma ask you to write a film score, you have some serious “cred”.
The soundtrack for “The Mission” is a ripper, with “Gabriel’s Oboe” being one of the stand-outs. Much of his stuff was “atmospheric”, but carefully crafted to be part of the film, not just “audio wallpaper”.
Sadly we all come to an end. Yet his music will go on forever.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Once wide coercive powers are given to government agencies…such powers cannot be effectively controlled.
He did had some magnificent music… a loss.
Sad to hear it.
A fine composer.
Ninety one years is a good innings.
Clint Eastwood, spring chicken of only 90 years, has outlived him, which is a fine thing.
The music from The Mission was also amazing.
Yes, a fine composer: delicate, intense, moving.
That last scene in “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” reaches an intensity (for a movie) that resolves the tension that developed throughout the movie. Leone and Morricone did a fine job. I am sure that Clint was happy!
“..in this world there are only two types of people.
Those with loaded guns, and those that dig..”
thus has it always been.
Sarah Brightman begged Ennio to put lyrics to Daniel’s Oboe for years. And eventually he did. It is one of my most fave pieces of music. Now – while Sarah’s various versions are superb – the version by Celtic Woman sung by Chloe Agnew with her dad on the oboe is simply sublime.
Malena, with bonus Monica.
Movie moments don’t get better than that final duel scene.
Arnost,
Many thanks for that introduction. Celestial. Have saved it to my favourites. wow.
Gabriel’s Oboe.
Posted the original scene on the OT. I never tire of hearing it.
Forgot to add…the sweetness of a simple tune and the profound effect on the soul.
Morricone held the key.
Yes Calli – saw that, but then I saw this thread. And whilst Daniel’s Oboe is stirring in the clip you posted – the full orchestral / choir version is awesome.
Morricone conducts Morricone:
All that amazing music. Play on in the great wherever, Maestro!
A pretty good innings. He began writing film scores in the 1950’s.
Knocked out some impressive scores; not just the ones mentioned, but things as diverse as “The Battle of Algiers”, “Exorcist ll”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Untouchables”, “Cinema Paradiso” and “La Cage au Folles”.
His compatriot, Nino Rota notched up some epic scores, as well.
And if people like John Huston, Pedro Almodovar and Brian De Palma ask you to write a film score, you have some serious “cred”.
The soundtrack for “The Mission” is a ripper, with “Gabriel’s Oboe” being one of the stand-outs. Much of his stuff was “atmospheric”, but carefully crafted to be part of the film, not just “audio wallpaper”.
Sadly we all come to an end. Yet his music will go on forever.