Homo-idioticus

You know, for someone purporting to write for a major Australian news paper, under the tile of “Economics Writer” and “Senior Writer”, Jessica Irvine really takes the cake. The John Hewson GST cake.

In an amazing piece of economic insight, Irvine put these words to paper:

Perhaps the root cause of GST-phobia is just that some people don’t like paying taxes at all.

Some people don’t like paying taxes at all. Really? Do you like paying tax Ms Irvine?

Fair dinkum.

This, in an opinion piece advocating for an increase in the GST:

We should increase the GST. There. I’ve said it.

What’s she’s actually advocating for, increased rate, increased base or both, is not clear. Just increase it she says. More efficient for the government to collect more money to spend inefficiently.

But this is her argument:

But the hard fact is that if people want their government to provide them with stuff, that stuff must be paid for. Sure, we can go into debt for a time. But there are limits to that in the long run.

TAFKAS’ children want stuff too. Lots of stuff and services. More stuff and services than TAFKAS can affort. But they don’t want to work to pay for that stuff. They want TAFKAS to work and pay for that stuff.

Fortunately TAFKAS does not have the legal authority to go to his neighbours, with a gun and goons, and take their money to fund TAFKAS’ kids’ wants and desires.

Here’s a proposition for all the tax increase advocates, the ones who do like paying taxes. People like Jess. You pay more tax than you are legally obliged to first. Then come and make the case for a non-voluntary tax increase. You will have more credibility then. No doubt the ATO has a capacity to tax voluntary contributions.

Perhaps Jess is gunning for a role as the ABC’s economics editor. That job might be available soon apparently. Plus as a bonus, Jess won’t need to take a salary. She can sell her labour at the generous and voluntary 100% income tax rate thus not affecting the ABC’s budget “challenges”.