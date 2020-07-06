NHS fantastic apart from keeping people alive

Posted on 4:25 pm, July 6, 2020 by Judith Sloan

Don’t you just love it.  (Thanks Jim Rose)

4 Responses to NHS fantastic apart from keeping people alive

  1. Roberto
    #3505031, posted on July 6, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    It’s just like the Yes Minister episode, where the civil service staffers assure the Minister that the hospitals would be superbly efficient if it wasn’t for all of the patients.

  2. Farmer Gez
    #3505033, posted on July 6, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    A round of applause is in order.

  3. Lee
    #3505037, posted on July 6, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Reminds me of the old witticism “the operation was a success but the patient died.”

  4. Lee
    #3505045, posted on July 6, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    The then Labor (of course) government in Victoria built a new, not overly large, state-of-the-art hospital (in the western suburbs of Melbourne, from memory) about ten years or so ago.
    The only problem was it couldn’t be opened, because there wasn’t the funding for staff!

