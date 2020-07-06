What do you call a vote of despots and tyrants?

What do you call a collection of despots and tyrants? An UNHRC.
With such democratic and human rights titans such as Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Venezuala, Sudan and Yemen, 53 countries at the UN Human Rights Council:
backed Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong.
Just 27 criticized the law, a list which included Australia.
Continuing to demonstrate the UN’s high quality governance, the voting numbers within the UNHRC were:
Supporting: China, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Togo, UAE, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Opposing: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.
I knew that China was active in PNG, didn’t know that they had achieved that level of control. What are idiot leaders doing about and for our neighborhood? I know PNG is a corrupt, tribal country but it shouldn’t be too hard to keep them on our side. If they go over to the dark side it could become very uncomfortable for us.
obviously human rights are not an issue for the majority of those represented within UN.
Do a Donald…. show some nuts and pull the pin.
Australia – Stop funding and participating in the UN now!
Hopefully Trump romps it in in November and the first job on the list, get rid of the UN WHO and all the other unelected swill that think their shit don’t stink. Some of those countries that voted with China still have slaves!… womens rights? Non existent…..where are all the BLM protests in front of the UN in NY? Its only the free Western world Governments/people that are bad.
Gee, with a cast of clowns like that, how come Comrade Kevin Rudd isn’t Ringmaster with Comrade Dodgy Dan (He Likes Chi-Coms) serving out the Bat Soup to the audience?
US:
– defund the UN
– kick it out of NY. Beijing sounds nice.
The western / freedom powers need to start another organisation. Entry requirements – a functioning democracy.
What do you call a vote of despots and tyrants?
The UN and all its works?
Or is that the devil and all his works?
Meh! Same, same!
PNG is a supporter of China so perhaps it’s about time we started to put some pressure on PNG to let them know that we have been, and hopefully always will be, their friends. China on the other hand is not doing anything for PNG without requiring a payback.
Well, at least we get an update on who is in the tank for the ChiComs now, and/or running a similarly totalitarian regime.
Defund the UN.
We would be out of the UN if our dear leaders didn’t harbour ambitions for a job with that stinking corpse.
Robbo:
China has worked out you don’t need to get the nation on board – just the people who make the laws and sign the treaties.
By continueing to be a member and pay dues we give legitimacy to this body. Walk away.
wow, PNG on the list of despots and tyrants
At least NZ opposed the motion. Maybe the propaganda isn’t quite as promised.