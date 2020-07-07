“…a purpose built facility to move large groups of people to…”

The final solution
When they do find the ‘positives’, they need to put them somewhere safe, somewhere very ethical where they can be looked after mentally and pastorally… If somebody did become sick they could remove them from the tight family group and put them somewhere.”
– Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws tells a wholeheartedly supportive Linda Mottram on the ABC’s “PM” that it’s time for the Andrews government to “remove” people from their families and detain them in “very ethical” concentration camps.
This is the WHO totalitarian tosser
https://imgur.com/d3Up5xy
So those who don’t support illegal immigrant detention centres, now support detention centres for Australian citizens?
You will be in trouble with Gilbert. Using the words “the final solution”
But he is a tosser so go right ahead
We are watching the so-called “progressive” left embrace fascism with their eyes wide shut.
Concentration camps, detention orders, compulsory medical experimentation, what next?
Eye heff good nyoos. Today you vil be given e chainch of underwear.
Camp A vil chainch vis Camp B.
If you are actually very sick you go to ‘hospital’ otherwise myob.
Chairman Dan’s wet dream reaches a climax. Thousands of people wholly dependent on the State for their very existence.
Melbourne: the gate way to Hobart.
Shut it down, but not just for the virus.
Melbourne. It’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from there.
I spent a week in Melbourne one day.
Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, UNSW epidemiologist, advisor to the World Health Organisation. WHO or who declares this specimen to be a Top epidemiologist?
I’d prefer to take Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford, says in The Australian on July 3, 2020 that Australia is adopting a “selfish’’ and “self-congratulatory’’ approach which is misguided and will have negative long-term consequences and urged the country to look at the latest evidence to decide its tactics.
She said if the Australian government changed its approach and let the virus — which 80 to 90 per cent of the population will only get asymptomatically — spread naturally, with intense protections for those most vulnerable, it would in the long term help protect all of Australians from future viral threats and also avoid the most damaging short-term economic impacts for the underprivileged.
The most recent scientific research shows that between 30 and 81 per cent of the population has natural immunity to coronavirus because the body’s T-cells recognise the threat from having had other cold and flu viruses. Scientists believe having coronavirus causes people’s immune systems to develop antibodies and T-cell responses to future viruses.
Professor Gupta said: “One of the reasons I am not worried about this virus is a running theme in research work is how previous exposure to viruses protects you from incoming threats.”
She warned that suppression of the virus did not work and lockdown simply resulted in some parts of the population being more exposed to the virus when it next flared up.
Nothing wrong with Melbournibad. Except a majority of Victoriastanis. Great golf once you get down on the Mornington Peninsula.
Removing people from their families, stolen generations again, guess who wouldn’t be removed, unless some sort of apartheid facilities are established. WCGW.
Doesn’t take much for the inner totalitarian to reveal itself. Love the risible use of the terms ethical and pastoral. Laugh? You bet. But undoubtedly mottram loved it. Safe as she is in the abc bubble.
@ Boambee John:
“Concentration camps, detention orders, compulsory medical experimentation, what next?”
Well, as Irma Bombeck astutely noted:
“The grass may be greener over the septic tank, but it is greenest over the mass graves”.