One of the pure pleasures I enjoy from knowing so many authors is that I get to read a lot of great stories. When Leo Champion asked me to read his novel, Warlord of New York City, I was delighted not only to say yes, but that he couldn’t have timed his request any better. I had a nice hole in my schedule just begging to be filled by a new book.

Review. Warlord of New York by Leo Champion. His Amazon page.