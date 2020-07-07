Right after former colonial hellholes acknowledge the present





White nations have no reason – and no moral authority – to apologise for their forebears’ imperfectly managed but admirable mission to extirpate tribalism and establish a trans-global confederation of enlightened nations. If the spirit of the moment demands ‘acknowledgement,’ it cannot but lead to mindless violence of the kind now being seen in the United States unless race activists stop pretending to be the sons and daughters of impeccable innocents. They can start by acknowledging there are no Anglosphere POC emigrating to Africa. The traffic is all going the other way. Why’s that, Meghan?