Right after former colonial hellholes acknowledge the present

White nations have no reason – and no moral authority – to apologise for their forebears’ imperfectly managed but admirable mission to extirpate tribalism and establish a trans-global confederation of enlightened nations. If the spirit of the moment demands ‘acknowledgement,’ it cannot but lead to mindless violence of the kind now being seen in the United States unless race activists stop pretending to be the sons and daughters of impeccable innocents. They can start by acknowledging there are no Anglosphere POC emigrating to Africa. The traffic is all going the other way. Why’s that, Meghan?
Harry and Meaghan.
Harry going to make reparations of his family wealth?
I thought not.
I acknowledge the past.
It was fucking brilliant.
Better than the present.
Because the New Idea is much easier to get on the streets of sydney…
It’s all their fault!
Zimbabwe VP blames colonisers for not teaching locals how to run economy (5 Jul)
Maybe Mr Mohadi could get Meghan in to help.
That woman must be a seriously good root.
Nothing else explains Harry’s behaviour since meeting her.
I love being lectured by a guy who wears Nazi uniforms for a laff.
Baa Humbug, its just another case of history rhyming , the Queen Mum had very similar opinion of her american sister in law, claiming that she had learnt her techniques in a Shanghai brothel.
All very redolent of an old sketch from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtYU87QNjPw&feature=emb_logo
“Come and see the violence inherent in the system, help, help I am being repressed………”
Do you think it was a mistake to try to introduce Megan to British culture by forcing her to watch old British comedies causing her to get the wrong idea of history ? Perhaps – but what’s Harry’s excuse. Apart from being p#ssy whipped” of course.
Bored with their new lives and want to be special again, so make big comments to get the media to notice them.
I reckon they left in the first place because Meghan had a fit of pique and needed more attention than Kate.
Plain ordinary female jealousness.
@Baa Humbug
‘That woman must be a seriously good root.’
Apparently. %^#*-ed his brains out.
What a pair of dills. Baas Humbug has it right, there’s no other explanation for the epic fall from manhood that is the current day Harry.
Have they not noticed that the best scoring human rights places in the world were colonised by the brits ?
I once asked a good pal, a Fijian army officer, ‘what did you blokes do before the Brits arrived?’ Fight and eat each other, was his considered reply.
Harry and Meagan would be better served by taking a long walk off a short pier.
“Ghana is your home. Africa is your home” Yep, just north of Ghana is Liberia. After the US civil war the well meaning created a back to Africa movement. Worked sort of well until 1989. A tremendously rich area is now the usual third world disaster.
Shane, having been to a Shanghai brothel – and I bolo the bat – there is nothing to learn there. Be with me.
Relevance deprivation.
Can’t they acknowledge all those previous generations that bit by bit built a better world? Isn’t that what these morons think they are doing?