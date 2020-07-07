I’ve just started writing a children’s book whose first line reads:

“Daniel was the dumbest kid in his class.”

From there it just seems to roll along. My aim is to immortalise incompetence. Victoria may be one of the few jurisdictions in the world that has had to ramp up its restrictions. Certainly no one else in Australia has had to. What an unbelievable buffoon! And so far as I can tell, he accepts no responsibility for any of it. He should at least say something along the lines of how sorry he is. No chance of that!

But what remains worst of all, most people seem grateful.