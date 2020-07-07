The dumbest kid in his class

Posted on 8:20 pm, July 7, 2020 by Steve Kates

I’ve just started writing a children’s book whose first line reads:

“Daniel was the dumbest kid in his class.”

From there it just seems to roll along. My aim is to immortalise incompetence. Victoria may be one of the few jurisdictions in the world that has had to ramp up its restrictions. Certainly no one else in Australia has had to. What an unbelievable buffoon! And so far as I can tell, he accepts no responsibility for any of it. He should at least say something along the lines of how sorry he is. No chance of that!

But what remains worst of all, most people seem grateful.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, COVID-19, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.