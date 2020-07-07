The faculty at Princeton University are getting restless

Interesting letter from Faculty to Administration with a list of demands to clean up the joint. Be warned, the list of demands runs to nine pages.
I like this one. 3. Acknowledge, credit, and incentivize anti-racist student activism. Such acknowledgment should, at a minimum, take the form of reparative action, beginning with a formal public University apology to the members of the Black Justice League and their allies. Assign proper credit to the Black Justice League for the removal of Woodrow Wilson’s name from the residential college and the School of Public and International Affairs.
We urge you to acknowledge and give priority to the following demands:
Give seats at your decision-making table to people of color who are actively anti-racist and inclusive in their practices. Diagnose the problem of racism through transparent demographic reporting. Redress the demographic disparity on Princeton’s faculty immediately and exponentially by hiring more faculty of color. Acknowledge the invisible work that faculty of color are compelled to do. Elevate faculty of color to prominent leadership positions. Educate the Princeton University community about the legacy of slavery and white supremacy. Continue to actively confront Princeton’s ties to and culpability in slavery and white supremacy. Use admissions as a tool of anti-racism. Invest in the pipeline to make lasting demographic change in the graduate and undergraduate bodies. Listen to and support Princeton’s faculty, preceptors, postdocs, staff, and students of color through open conversation and sustained mentoring programs. Above all, lead. Show our peer institutions, and the world, that genuine service to humanity begins with dismantling the unnatural and immoral hierarchies that universities have long perpetuated, both actively and in their inaction.
Meritocracy died in 2020. No doubt it’s death certificate will read
“COVID-19”
I’m so confused, you fight racism with racism? How does that work>
Not good enough just to have non racists in their decision making, they must be anti-racist. Which can only mean must be racist just with a different colour as the beneficiary.
The US is race-obsessed. Shame in the mindless Australian left for trying to bring this obsession here.
Non-Caucasian people cannot be racist, no matter how deplorable their behaviour.
Just like ‘only black lives matter’ is really an expression of multi-cultural tolerance.
Get on with the re-education program please.
What colours are we talking about?
How do brown Indians fit into this framework?
What colour are Hispanics?
I thought one concern for uni admissions was too many yellow people.
It is so hard when all you see is colours.
Maybe some sort of merit system is needed that is colour blind.
Oh dear i seeem to have gone into a loop.
The Peoples Front of Judea had a shorter list.
So what’s the issue exactly? Are you opposed to universities setting whatever rules they want for themselves?
Or are you confusing this with a government telling universities what rules they are to set?
Or are you actually calling for the government to do something about this and therefore actually violate free speech and property rights?
Given that Princeton is such a flawed and racist institution, surely the right thing to is shut it down and rescind all degrees and qualifications that it has issued.
White feather. Another instituting held hostage by staff.
Naturally, IamGoebbels’ first instinct is to side with the anarchists, Marxists and racists of Black Lives Matter and their bullies on campus.
So what time does the rioting start on November 4 when they lose the presidential election — having fought it on a platform of abolishing America?
Did the writers sack themselves straight after writing this?
No. Race is being used by the leftist/anarchists as an easily manipulated lever with which to accomplish their disruptive and divisive goals. The media is providing the movement free positive coverage that they couldn’t dream of affording themselves.
The average US man/woman/dog on the street shake their heads and smile at the spectacle of the lefty institutions getting consumed by the rabble which they themselves spawned. Like Princeton.
The long march strides on.
Zartara – yes. Straight from the Fabian Society playbook.
Whites continue to cooperate with their own gaslighting via increasingly resentful minorites and, most recently, via a resurgent BLM.
They are being told to get with the program: Dismantle western civilisation; pay up and shut up.
TFM my thought exactly. Of course they will retain their lofty roles lording over the scum they infest. It’s always someone else’s problem.
I saw some time ago an interview of Morgan Freeman by a person of colour. The interviewer was claiming that as people of colour they cannot get anywhere and could not be successful. Morgan Freeman said (paraphrased), that the mere fact that a person of color is interviewing a person of colour, namely Morgan Freeman, on national TV means that they have both made it and so the claims made were false. The interviewer was taken aback and had to grudgingly acknowledge the truth of what Morgan Freeman was saying. Good on Morgan.
Many of the signatories are masters students and PhD students, not “faculty”.