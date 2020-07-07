The Ghislaine Maxwell situation

Alan Dershowitz sounds an important alarm: her two chief accusers are maliciously dishonest con artists.
-
I’ve wondered whether she was coerced into returning to the US (when she didn’t have to do so) with threats to her life and that her job is to testify that Trump and a few other non-essentials were involved in all of this sordid stuff. Once convicted, she’ll get a lenient sentence and then if Trump loses, be given a get of of jail early card (and forgotten by the media). It’s just odd how this has happened right at this time (amongst other things).
Any article that begins with “I was introduced by the Clintons and Rothchilds” should have so many alarm bells going you are rendered deaf.
Talk about elite level scumbag swampiness.
He’s guilty as sin.
JohnJJJ – my thoughts too
Funny stuff.
Why?
Dershowitz is an Illuminati rapist too?
“She was just 21 years old when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell …”
LOL.
My sympathies for her impending suicide. Is it too early to say Ghislaine didn’t kill herself?
In the words of somebody or other,”It’s baddies versus baddies.”
I like Dershowitz; apart from having a great name, he defended the hell out of Trump at the impeachment fiasco and he is a very good legal scholar. He hasn’t appeared on Fox recently although I haven’t been watching Ingraham lately which is where he mainly hung out.
Which ever way you toss it this is a murky story with, as someone described Vanity Fair once, it being mainly a sordid story about 10th rank people trying to become 9th rank.