The Ghislaine Maxwell situation

Posted on 11:00 am, July 7, 2020 by currencylad
Alan Dershowitz sounds an important alarm: her two chief accusers are maliciously dishonest con artists.

10 Responses to The Ghislaine Maxwell situation

  2. bemused
    #3505876, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:08 am

    I’ve wondered whether she was coerced into returning to the US (when she didn’t have to do so) with threats to her life and that her job is to testify that Trump and a few other non-essentials were involved in all of this sordid stuff. Once convicted, she’ll get a lenient sentence and then if Trump loses, be given a get of of jail early card (and forgotten by the media). It’s just odd how this has happened right at this time (amongst other things).

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3505887, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Any article that begins with “I was introduced by the Clintons and Rothchilds” should have so many alarm bells going you are rendered deaf.

    Talk about elite level scumbag swampiness.

    He’s guilty as sin.

  4. Delta
    #3505891, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:16 am

    JohnJJJ – my thoughts too

  5. mh
    #3505897, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:25 am

    My wife and I were introduced to Ghislaine Maxwell by Sir Evelyn and Lady Lynne de Rothschild, and we subsequently met her on several occasions — generally in the presence of prominent people such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, presidents of universities, and prominent academic and business people.

    Funny stuff.

  6. C.L.
    #3505899, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Any article that begins with “I was introduced by the Clintons and Rothchilds” should have so many alarm bells going you are rendered deaf.

    Why?

    He’s guilty as sin.

    Dershowitz is an Illuminati rapist too?

  7. C.L.
    #3505900, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:28 am

    “She was just 21 years old when she first met Ghislaine Maxwell …”

    LOL.

  8. Scott Osmond
    #3505904, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:35 am

    My sympathies for her impending suicide. Is it too early to say Ghislaine didn’t kill herself?

  9. H B Bear
    #3505905, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:36 am

    In the words of somebody or other,”It’s baddies versus baddies.”

  10. cohenite
    #3505907, posted on July 7, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I like Dershowitz; apart from having a great name, he defended the hell out of Trump at the impeachment fiasco and he is a very good legal scholar. He hasn’t appeared on Fox recently although I haven’t been watching Ingraham lately which is where he mainly hung out.

    Which ever way you toss it this is a murky story with, as someone described Vanity Fair once, it being mainly a sordid story about 10th rank people trying to become 9th rank.

