Tuesday Forum: July 7, 2020

Posted on 5:30 pm, July 7, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

63 Responses to Tuesday Forum: July 7, 2020

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3506290, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Truth beats facts ! Yeah right Paedo Joe ,150 million people a week shot in Chicago ,black lives smatter .

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3506296, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Troisieme ,quelle heuresment.

  7. cuckoo
    #3506297, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Victoria locked down again. What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?

  8. Maj
    #3506303, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Australia needs to heed this warning:

    Drop the pretence when it comes to India

    Australia faces the prospect of having to live with two large countries that don’t share its values – India and China. However, the government keeps stressing that we share many common values with India but not China. This claim doesn’t square with reality.

    The US government-funded Freedom House says in its 2020 report, “The Indian government’s alarming departures from democratic norms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could blur the values-based distinction between Beijing and New Delhi.” Human Rights Watch paints a similarly bleak picture.

    But Prime Minister Scott Morrison again emphasised “shared values” at his recent virtual meeting with Modi to endorse a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

    Australians, however, trust India less than Morrison does. A Lowy Institute poll released last month shows only 45 per cent of the public trust New Delhi to behave responsibly, compared with 59 per cent in 2018. Trust in China has plunged further, as the Morrison government and the media highlighted its bad human rights record and alleged attempts to interfere in Australian politics.

    Although little noticed in Australia. Canada’s Global News network revealed in April that sensitive government documents showed the Indian Intelligence Bureau had engaged in protracted covert interference operations, using bribery and other means, intended to gain influence over Canadian politicians and companies. The network did not say whether any politician succumbed. But it reported in January that the government had barred an Ottawa aerospace company Life Prediction Technologies from further military or national security work because of its president’s “consistent”, but undisclosed, contact with Indian intelligence officials.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #3506308, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Victoria locked down again. What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?
    The Hunchback said straight out that there’ll be no normal till there’s a vaccine or cure.
    He didn’t mention returning to normal by getting a government with an iota of competence and backbone.
    But I guess that’s purely hypothetical.

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3506314, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Tennish! Damn autocorrect.

  12. H B Bear
    #3506316, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Young ABC reporter repeating his assertion again today that the occupants of the tower blocks have a “complex” relationship with police. Love it.

    Add that to “men of Middle Eastern appearace” to your deciphering MSM dictionary.

    Actually their relationship with police is quite simple. They commit crimes and then run away from them. Sometimes they do not even bother to run away.

  13. Hodor
    #3506320, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Even dozen apparently

    Who would have thought that the tea towel hairdos would have attacked us with a virus designed to send the government into a state of even more stupidity

    Not me, I thought it was gonna be bangers.

  14. Hodor
    #3506323, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    That’s fudging Mak, has thrown me

  15. Natural Instinct
    #3506324, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    I heard something catastrophic has happened in Victoria.
    .
    So how many have died in the whole of Australia since January?
    14 persons under 70 years old.
    .

    This is just like the bushfires coverage by the MSM and government employees with something to do now – disaster porn – and the first casualty is perspective.
    .
    Car accidents so far this year = about 550.

  16. Hodor
    #3506328, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Are any Cats part of “Australian survey groups”?

    I have rarely been asked for my opinion (obviously), but never by a survey mob.

  17. calli
    #3506329, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Here you all are. The link to Q must have triggered a new thread.

  18. Crazyoldranga
    #3506333, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Just got back into Danistan after driving a truck to WA. I should have stayed there. Dan the man is a typical ex school teacher. He cannot find a correlation between doing thousands more Covid tests and the hundreds of positive results. My friends 6 year old daughter figured that one out by herself.

  19. H B Bear
    #3506334, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Last time Keating and Cain/Kirner sent Victoriastan into recession Westpac almost went under.

  20. H B Bear
    #3506335, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    The rest of Australia was in recession as well.

  21. miltonf
    #3506336, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    I had never heard of Andrews until I saw him on the Teev after the Libs won the 2010 election. Rude and graceless. My first thought was ‘Monash ALP club’. I was right.

  22. Eyrie
    #3506337, posted on July 7, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    “He cannot find a correlation between doing thousands more Covid tests and the hundreds of positive results. My friends 6 year old daughter figured that one out by herself.”

    Pity we lost Freeman Dyson earlier this year. His first job was in Operations Research for RAF Bomber Command. He’d have had a few words to say about this.

  23. miltonf
    #3506338, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Westpac and its predecessors the Bank of NSW and the CBA (Commercial Bank of Australia) were always based in Sydney.

  24. Petros
    #3506342, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Is Norman Swan still allowed to use doctor as a title?

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3506343, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Last time Keating and Cain/Kirner sent Victoriastan into recession Westpac almost went under.

    Share price had fallen to just over two dollars, from memory.

  26. MemoryFault
    #3506345, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?

    Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor?

  27. John Brumble
    #3506347, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Take your racist garbage and shove it up your arse, Man.

  28. egg_
    #3506348, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Victoria locked down again. What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?

    What’s the bet that Victoria is slowing down their bug testing regime, lest positive tests get out of hand, per Trump?

  30. egg_
    #3506351, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Teh Dumb
    Numpties “knew” there would be a “second wave” of CV-19!

  31. miltonf
    #3506352, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Oops CBA was started in Melbourne. Things you learn

  32. Wallace
    #3506354, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    The most important news of the day was smart traveller advice about travel to or from China.
    Be aware, our relationship with them has deteriated to the extent that it can only get worse, that is, we are not welcome and we will not welcome them or their or their goods and services.
    Are you listening Dan?

  33. egg_
    #3506356, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Just got back into Danistan after driving a truck to WA. I should have stayed there. Dan the man is a typical ex school teacher. He cannot find a correlation between doing thousands more Covid tests and the hundreds of positive results. My friends 6 year old daughter figured that one out by herself.

    Can she email Head Prefect and spell it out?

  34. Top Ender
    #3506357, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    The man who busted into the Prime Minister’s private backyard and threatened to “sh** in the pool” as part of a politically motivated prank has been jailed.

    Dean Fletcher, 33, pleaded guilty to trespassing and inciting a criminal act after he and Caitlin Cooper, 18, entered Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s private backyard in the Sutherland Shire armed with cans of cider on January 3.

    Fletcher had organised a joke Facebook event encouraging punters to come and watch the cricket by the pool in protest against Prime Minister Morrison’s response to the devastating summer of bushfires.

    On Friday at Sutherland Local Court, Magistrate Jayeann Carney sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment after noting his “cocky, arrogant” attitude.

    “The accused showed no remorse and appeared quite proud of his decisions on this day,” Ms Carney read from the police facts.

    Fletcher was then granted bail to appeal his sentence in the NSW District Court.

    He was also convicted and sentenced to a two-year conditional release order for trespassing, which includes supervision by Wollongong Community Corrections.

    After a previous court appearance Fletcher described the incident as a “prank that got out of hand”.

    “I regret causing any harm or distress to Mr Morrison and his family and it’s certainly something that with hindsight I wouldn’t do again,” Fletcher told the St George Shire Standard at court.

    “My issue is not so much with Mr Morrison – I disagreed with Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull’s climate policies as well, it just so happens that Mr Morrison was the Prime Minister in January.”

    Cooper was previously fined $400 with no conviction for trespassing by Magistrate Les Mabbutt over their involvement in the incident.

    “I’m not sorry about what happened, I am sorry if I caused any distress to members of the community or the local area but I’m not sorry about the outcome,” Cooper said at the time.

    “(I did it because of) anxiety about the climate and our government’s inaction on the bushfire crisis.”

    Fletcher and Cooper had live-streamed themselves drinking cider in the backyard before concerned neighbours contacted police.

    “The accused and co-accused were creating videos that they were streaming live on Facebook,” police facts stated.

    “The first video was of the accused on the train saying he was on his way to the Prime Minister’s house for a swim and some drinks, and encouraging people to attend.”

    In a video he posted to YouTube afterwards Fletcher said he was waiting to “sh** in the Prime Minister’s pool”.

    Daily Tele

  35. egg_
    #3506359, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Teh Dumb
    Regional travel all booked out.
    Folk returning to normal with the “travel bug”?

  36. Roger
    #3506361, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Are you listening Dan?

    Those ears must be of some use, surely?

  37. calli
    #3506362, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    On Friday at Sutherland Local Court, Magistrate Jayeann Carney sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment after noting his “cocky, arrogant” attitude.

    “The accused showed no remorse and appeared quite proud of his decisions on this day,” Ms Carney read from the police facts.

    Fletcher was then granted bail to appeal his sentence in the NSW District Court.

    So that’s that then.

    Morrison needs to have a couple of big Rotties in his very modest suburban yard.

    Hungry ones.

  38. notafan
    #3506369, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Lots of Anglo Australians lining up for tests at North Melbourne rec centre when I drove past yesterday.

    Dan testing madly.

    Apparently Qld sent down 37 nurses to help.

  39. Cassie of Sydney
    #3506370, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    “Top Ender
    #3506357, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:15 pm
    The man who busted into the Prime Minister’s private backyard and threatened to “sh** in the pool” as part of a politically motivated prank has been jailed.”

    Some good news amidst the gloom. And he’ll have a record too.

  40. notafan
    #3506371, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    ‘Monash ALP club’.

    Though he went to Rusden teacher’s college iirc.

  41. egg_
    #3506372, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Teh Dumb
    The NSW border should be 50 km North of the Murray to keep the Mexicans out!
    Drones working overtime?

  42. miltonf
    #3506374, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Nota I think he has a BA from Monash which he took a while to finish. Bracksie was a teacha.

  43. egg_
    #3506375, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Dan testing madly.

    We’ll see, as the statistics come in.
    Even Dan isn’t stupid enough to double down?

  44. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3506376, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Those ears must be of some use, surely?

    Purely for decorative purposes, it seems. What an utterly grotesque and irredeemable imbecile.

  45. Bundyrum
    #3506377, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Calli, I wouldn’t give a fuck if the dogs ate slomo.

  47. egg_
    #3506379, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    I wouldn’t give a fuck if the dogs ate slomo.

    If he doesn’t have a backyard tennis court, he must be a dim time server?

  48. Tintarella di Luna
    #3506381, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    The man who busted into the Prime Minister’s private backyard and threatened to “sh** in the pool” as part of a politically motivated prank has been jailed.”

    Some good news amidst the gloom. And he’ll have a record too.

    He’ll have it made — the ABC’s Q&A, the Drum, Sunrise, Today, the Project, 7:30 all will be vying for him to appear to drop his pearls of wisdom.

  49. cohenite
    #3506382, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Head prefect on last thread:

    One dude on there is Peter Marino is a well known architect. Our kids (gals) used to play together and went to the same school.
    I can assure you, the dude didn’t go to ped Island for the young girls.

    There you have it folks, not only a shiny arse but head prefect is Jeffrey Epstein. The poor dude who died in the cell was a phony; or at least another phony.

  50. Tom
    #3506384, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    The NSW border should be 50 km North of the Murray to keep the Mexicans out!

    Settle down, egg. That’s actually a sane idea to stop a massive fracture of the Albury-Wodonga community, many of whom work in the state on the other side of the border.

    Same with Mildura-Wentworth and many other Murray towns straddling the border.

    This is a giant fuck-up by the Andrews Belt-and-Road Beijing satellite regime.

  51. Infidel Tiger King
    #3506385, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    ABC News
    @abcnews
    ·
    2h
    #BREAKING: The Federal Government has issued new travel advice warning Australians they could face “arbitrary detention” if they go to mainland China.

  52. zyconoclast
    #3506386, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Newton Falls declares itself sanctuary city for historical statues
    Newton Falls has volunteered to accept the statues of these historical figures that have been removed throughout the country and place them in a location of honor in the community.

  53. JC
    #3506387, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    If you have nothing to say, then don’t say anything, cronkite. STFU and go figure out the rate notice.

  54. Megan
    #3506391, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Top 50 or summat.

    Just back from local Chinese takeaway which has suddenly switched to cash only, nearby Aldi in the process of being cleaned out, check out chick there unhappy because they are being directed to west masks and not sure she can manage it because ‘can’t breathe with those things on your face’, cafe owner and bakery bloke looking miserable, parking next to impossible and cold and wet. Insanity Dan, you’ve done it again!

  55. egg_
    #3506392, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Teh Dumb
    Uh oh, the “problematic” word just popped up in relation to male workplace attitudes to women and Dyson.

  56. zyconoclast
    #3506393, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, has blamed the country’s former colonial ruler of not teaching native Zimbabweans to run the economy as the southern African nation battles a prolonged economic downturn.

    Wakanda?

    “We got our independence but the white man never gave us knowledge on how to run our economy,” Mohadi said in an address broadcast on national television on Saturday. He said the only knowledge the locals had was to run bottle stores and general dealer businesses.

    “That was it, nothing more than that,” he said.

    Mohadi, who is one of the country’s two vice-presidents said the colonisers did not do much to impart knowledge to the locals.

  57. mc
    #3506395, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Federation is dead, Victoria will align the the CCP, the new Berlin wall will be along the Murry and Check point Charlie will be in Wodonga.

  58. cohenite
    #3506397, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    If you have nothing to say, then don’t say anything

    That’s very Annette Funicello of you head prefect.

    But seriously head prefect, admit it; Epstein is/was the most interesting guy in the world. It wouldn’t surprise me if you were him: the rugged good looks, impeccable chinos, mover and shaker….

  59. MemoryFault
    #3506398, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    it can only get worse, that is, we are not welcome and we will not welcome them or their or their goods and services.

    Meanwhile the young relative who is staying with us continues in his job at the local meat process works, where they buy, slaughter, skin, bone, butcher, package and chill sheep meat, before trucking it down to Brisbane airport for immediate airlift to China. ALL to China. No other customers.

    All in-house. No external suppliers, contractors, workers, truck drivers, office staff, nothing. And every gram of meat produced goes directly to China. Company is British owned.

    Now for the punchline. The entire operation was declared an “essential service” on Day One of all this moronvirus nonsense. Jobs protected, hours protected, wages protected. Even fuel supplies for both product transport and the workers’ vehicles are guaranteed.

    Meanwhile, other Australians elsewhere are committing suicide as their businesses go broke and their lives turn to shit due to mandatory lockdowns.

    Do you ever get the feeling you’re being conned?

  60. egg_
    #3506399, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    This is a giant fuck-up by the Andrews Belt-and-Road Beijing satellite regime.

    What’s the two towns either side of the (Western) Murray that are anagrams of each other?
    They’re a fair way apart IIRC.

  61. cohenite
    #3506400, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    zyconoclast
    #3506393, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:38 pm
    Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, has blamed the country’s former colonial ruler of not teaching native Zimbabweans to run the economy as the southern African nation battles a prolonged economic downturn.

    The White Man’s Burden is alive and well. You couldn’t make this shit up. It’s like a perverted Cargo Cult; do everything for us and we’ll still bash you up.

  62. egg_
    #3506402, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Insanity Dan, you’ve done it again!

    Lygon St must have taken a battering from this turd?

  63. JC
    #3506403, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    That’s charming, Cronkite. Accusing me of being Epstein or even knowing him. So what did you do with the dead bodies left in the forest, Ivan M?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.