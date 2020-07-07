Liberty Quote
No one has ever succeeded in the effort to demonstrate that unionism could improve the conditions and raise the standard of living of all those eager to earn wages.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Tuesday Forum: July 7, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Woot
Two?
Truth beats facts ! Yeah right Paedo Joe ,150 million people a week shot in Chicago ,black lives smatter .
I’m free.
Fivish
Troisieme ,quelle heuresment.
Victoria locked down again. What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?
Australia needs to heed this warning:
Victoria locked down again. What’s that line about doing the same thing and expecting a different result?
The Hunchback said straight out that there’ll be no normal till there’s a vaccine or cure.
He didn’t mention returning to normal by getting a government with an iota of competence and backbone.
But I guess that’s purely hypothetical.
Top tennis!
Tennish! Damn autocorrect.
Add that to “men of Middle Eastern appearace” to your deciphering MSM dictionary.
Actually their relationship with police is quite simple. They commit crimes and then run away from them. Sometimes they do not even bother to run away.
Even dozen apparently
Who would have thought that the tea towel hairdos would have attacked us with a virus designed to send the government into a state of even more stupidity
Not me, I thought it was gonna be bangers.
That’s fudging Mak, has thrown me
I heard something catastrophic has happened in Victoria.
.
So how many have died in the whole of Australia since January?
14 persons under 70 years old.
.
This is just like the bushfires coverage by the MSM and government employees with something to do now – disaster porn – and the first casualty is perspective.
.
Car accidents so far this year = about 550.
Are any Cats part of “Australian survey groups”?
I have rarely been asked for my opinion (obviously), but never by a survey mob.
Here you all are. The link to Q must have triggered a new thread.
Just got back into Danistan after driving a truck to WA. I should have stayed there. Dan the man is a typical ex school teacher. He cannot find a correlation between doing thousands more Covid tests and the hundreds of positive results. My friends 6 year old daughter figured that one out by herself.
Last time Keating and Cain/Kirner sent Victoriastan into recession Westpac almost went under.
The rest of Australia was in recession as well.
I had never heard of Andrews until I saw him on the Teev after the Libs won the 2010 election. Rude and graceless. My first thought was ‘Monash ALP club’. I was right.
“He cannot find a correlation between doing thousands more Covid tests and the hundreds of positive results. My friends 6 year old daughter figured that one out by herself.”
Pity we lost Freeman Dyson earlier this year. His first job was in Operations Research for RAF Bomber Command. He’d have had a few words to say about this.
Westpac and its predecessors the Bank of NSW and the CBA (Commercial Bank of Australia) were always based in Sydney.
Is Norman Swan still allowed to use doctor as a title?
Share price had fallen to just over two dollars, from memory.
Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they’re not Labor?
Take your racist garbage and shove it up your arse, Man.
What’s the bet that Victoria is slowing down their bug testing regime, lest positive tests get out of hand, per Trump?
*Maj.
Teh Dumb
Numpties “knew” there would be a “second wave” of CV-19!
Oops CBA was started in Melbourne. Things you learn
The most important news of the day was smart traveller advice about travel to or from China.
Be aware, our relationship with them has deteriated to the extent that it can only get worse, that is, we are not welcome and we will not welcome them or their or their goods and services.
Are you listening Dan?
Can she email Head Prefect and spell it out?
The man who busted into the Prime Minister’s private backyard and threatened to “sh** in the pool” as part of a politically motivated prank has been jailed.
Dean Fletcher, 33, pleaded guilty to trespassing and inciting a criminal act after he and Caitlin Cooper, 18, entered Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s private backyard in the Sutherland Shire armed with cans of cider on January 3.
Fletcher had organised a joke Facebook event encouraging punters to come and watch the cricket by the pool in protest against Prime Minister Morrison’s response to the devastating summer of bushfires.
On Friday at Sutherland Local Court, Magistrate Jayeann Carney sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment after noting his “cocky, arrogant” attitude.
“The accused showed no remorse and appeared quite proud of his decisions on this day,” Ms Carney read from the police facts.
Fletcher was then granted bail to appeal his sentence in the NSW District Court.
He was also convicted and sentenced to a two-year conditional release order for trespassing, which includes supervision by Wollongong Community Corrections.
After a previous court appearance Fletcher described the incident as a “prank that got out of hand”.
“I regret causing any harm or distress to Mr Morrison and his family and it’s certainly something that with hindsight I wouldn’t do again,” Fletcher told the St George Shire Standard at court.
“My issue is not so much with Mr Morrison – I disagreed with Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull’s climate policies as well, it just so happens that Mr Morrison was the Prime Minister in January.”
Cooper was previously fined $400 with no conviction for trespassing by Magistrate Les Mabbutt over their involvement in the incident.
“I’m not sorry about what happened, I am sorry if I caused any distress to members of the community or the local area but I’m not sorry about the outcome,” Cooper said at the time.
“(I did it because of) anxiety about the climate and our government’s inaction on the bushfire crisis.”
Fletcher and Cooper had live-streamed themselves drinking cider in the backyard before concerned neighbours contacted police.
“The accused and co-accused were creating videos that they were streaming live on Facebook,” police facts stated.
“The first video was of the accused on the train saying he was on his way to the Prime Minister’s house for a swim and some drinks, and encouraging people to attend.”
In a video he posted to YouTube afterwards Fletcher said he was waiting to “sh** in the Prime Minister’s pool”.
Daily Tele
Teh Dumb
Regional travel all booked out.
Folk returning to normal with the “travel bug”?
Are you listening Dan?
Those ears must be of some use, surely?
So that’s that then.
Morrison needs to have a couple of big Rotties in his very modest suburban yard.
Hungry ones.
Lots of Anglo Australians lining up for tests at North Melbourne rec centre when I drove past yesterday.
Dan testing madly.
Apparently Qld sent down 37 nurses to help.
“Top Ender
#3506357, posted on July 7, 2020 at 6:15 pm
The man who busted into the Prime Minister’s private backyard and threatened to “sh** in the pool” as part of a politically motivated prank has been jailed.”
Some good news amidst the gloom. And he’ll have a record too.
‘Monash ALP club’.
Though he went to Rusden teacher’s college iirc.
Teh Dumb
The NSW border should be 50 km North of the Murray to keep the Mexicans out!
Drones working overtime?
Nota I think he has a BA from Monash which he took a while to finish. Bracksie was a teacha.
We’ll see, as the statistics come in.
Even Dan isn’t stupid enough to double down?
Purely for decorative purposes, it seems. What an utterly grotesque and irredeemable imbecile.
Calli, I wouldn’t give a fuck if the dogs ate slomo.
May have already been posted.
Amy Cooper Charged With Filing a False Police Report in Central Park Birdwatching Incident
Joggers, birdwatchers … whats next?
If he doesn’t have a backyard tennis court, he must be a dim time server?
He’ll have it made — the ABC’s Q&A, the Drum, Sunrise, Today, the Project, 7:30 all will be vying for him to appear to drop his pearls of wisdom.
Head prefect on last thread:
There you have it folks, not only a shiny arse but head prefect is Jeffrey Epstein. The poor dude who died in the cell was a phony; or at least another phony.
Settle down, egg. That’s actually a sane idea to stop a massive fracture of the Albury-Wodonga community, many of whom work in the state on the other side of the border.
Same with Mildura-Wentworth and many other Murray towns straddling the border.
This is a giant fuck-up by the Andrews Belt-and-Road Beijing satellite regime.
Newton Falls declares itself sanctuary city for historical statues
Newton Falls has volunteered to accept the statues of these historical figures that have been removed throughout the country and place them in a location of honor in the community.
If you have nothing to say, then don’t say anything, cronkite. STFU and go figure out the rate notice.
Top 50 or summat.
Just back from local Chinese takeaway which has suddenly switched to cash only, nearby Aldi in the process of being cleaned out, check out chick there unhappy because they are being directed to west masks and not sure she can manage it because ‘can’t breathe with those things on your face’, cafe owner and bakery bloke looking miserable, parking next to impossible and cold and wet. Insanity Dan, you’ve done it again!
Teh Dumb
Uh oh, the “problematic” word just popped up in relation to male workplace attitudes to women and Dyson.
Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, has blamed the country’s former colonial ruler of not teaching native Zimbabweans to run the economy as the southern African nation battles a prolonged economic downturn.
Wakanda?
“We got our independence but the white man never gave us knowledge on how to run our economy,” Mohadi said in an address broadcast on national television on Saturday. He said the only knowledge the locals had was to run bottle stores and general dealer businesses.
“That was it, nothing more than that,” he said.
Mohadi, who is one of the country’s two vice-presidents said the colonisers did not do much to impart knowledge to the locals.
Federation is dead, Victoria will align the the CCP, the new Berlin wall will be along the Murry and Check point Charlie will be in Wodonga.
That’s very Annette Funicello of you head prefect.
But seriously head prefect, admit it; Epstein is/was the most interesting guy in the world. It wouldn’t surprise me if you were him: the rugged good looks, impeccable chinos, mover and shaker….
Meanwhile the young relative who is staying with us continues in his job at the local meat process works, where they buy, slaughter, skin, bone, butcher, package and chill sheep meat, before trucking it down to Brisbane airport for immediate airlift to China. ALL to China. No other customers.
All in-house. No external suppliers, contractors, workers, truck drivers, office staff, nothing. And every gram of meat produced goes directly to China. Company is British owned.
Now for the punchline. The entire operation was declared an “essential service” on Day One of all this moronvirus nonsense. Jobs protected, hours protected, wages protected. Even fuel supplies for both product transport and the workers’ vehicles are guaranteed.
Meanwhile, other Australians elsewhere are committing suicide as their businesses go broke and their lives turn to shit due to mandatory lockdowns.
Do you ever get the feeling you’re being conned?
What’s the two towns either side of the (Western) Murray that are anagrams of each other?
They’re a fair way apart IIRC.
The White Man’s Burden is alive and well. You couldn’t make this shit up. It’s like a perverted Cargo Cult; do everything for us and we’ll still bash you up.
Lygon St must have taken a battering from this turd?
That’s charming, Cronkite. Accusing me of being Epstein or even knowing him. So what did you do with the dead bodies left in the forest, Ivan M?