‘Will no-one rid me of this turbulent successor?’

Posted on 9:03 pm, July 7, 2020 by currencylad

 That’s what so much of the past several months’ chaos has really been about                                 

 
I know. Comparing Donald Trump to St Thomas Becket might be a stretch comparable to that asked of one of the portly President’s Mar-a-Lago polos but the parallel that interests me is Henry II’s quartet of assassins and Barack Obama’s equally say-no-more-savvy knights. “Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it.” They knew what he meant. It was remarkable enough that a pandemic came along to cover up the biggest political scandal in US history. The Russia Hoax is now even more hazy following a nationwide race war incited by the media on behalf of the Democrats. Will the swordsmen get away with it? Ignore the distractions – riots and virus – because that is still the real test of whether the United States goes on as originally constituted.

  1. stackja
    #3506619, posted on July 7, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    And Democrats Chicago gang violence deaths is not newsworthy.

  2. stackja
    #3506629, posted on July 7, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Stalin canceled many people too.

