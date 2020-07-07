‘Will no-one rid me of this turbulent successor?’

That’s what so much of the past several months’ chaos has really been about
Today is the 800th anniversary of Thomas Becket's Translation, when his relics were moved to a splendid new shrine in Canterbury Cathedral on 7 July 1220.
This 14th-century MS marks the event. Thomas' name has been erased from the text, in a later attempt to suppress his memory. pic.twitter.com/Xz4FNWWS1J
— Eleanor Parker (@ClerkofOxford) July 7, 2020
I know. Comparing Donald Trump to St Thomas Becket might be a stretch comparable to that asked of one of the portly President’s Mar-a-Lago polos but the parallel that interests me is Henry II’s quartet of assassins and Barack Obama’s equally say-no-more-savvy knights. “Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it.” They knew what he meant. It was remarkable enough that a pandemic came along to cover up the biggest political scandal in US history. The Russia Hoax is now even more hazy following a nationwide race war incited by the media on behalf of the Democrats. Will the swordsmen get away with it? Ignore the distractions – riots and virus – because that is still the real test of whether the United States goes on as originally constituted.
And Democrats Chicago gang violence deaths is not newsworthy.
Stalin canceled many people too.
Theatre of the absurd.