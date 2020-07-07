You do know that an increase in the GST from 10% to 12.5% would mean a 25% increase in tax revenue

At the moment the GST is 10%. On $1000 there is therefore a tax of $100. If the tax is raised to 12.5%, on $1000 the tax would be $125. $125 is 25% higher than $100. The increase is not 2.5%. It is 25%. We would be mad to allow this to happen. Which brings me to this in today’s paper: Lifting GST rate is critical for meaningful tax reform, economists say.

Reforming the GST, including lifting the rate to 12.5 per cent, is critical to boosting economic and productivity growth and could raise between $14bn and $40bn a year, consulting firm PwC says.

This is the same kind of expertise that forecast thousands of deaths from the coronavirus. Do not go anywhere near allowing anyone, State or Federal, to raise our taxes. Let me quote Judy Sloan, also in The Oz today: Don’t waste time on tax: It’s spending that matters. Here Judy is referring to the advice from “former department head Jane Halton”:

Unless the GST or other taxes are increased [Ms Halton says] we won’t be able to afford the public services we apparently all desire. We are approaching a cliff, according to her, and unless something is done, devastation awaits. This is a common refrain from the Canberra bubble.

Judy concludes:

The real pity is that there haven’t been many (any?) reports about expenditure reform. The billions of dollars of government spending that are just wasted and the broader failure to achieve the stated objectives of programs — now those are issues worth considering.

Do not let anyone raise our taxes. We would be mad to let them do anything that allows governments to waste even more money than they already do.