Chomsky = Hitler

A timely reminder that none of the noise of Walmart Wobblies matters a jot for retail, ballot box politics:
Noam Chomsky was a Cambodian Genocide denier who defended Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, and today I learned cancel culture has gotten too wacky even for him
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 7, 2020
Now, for a week or so, I did wonder what Donald Trump hoped to achieve with what was, for him, a restrained reaction to such unprecedented cultural lunacy. Now I get it: today’s left has the millennials’ goldfish attention span combined with an addiction to the drug of escalation that requires a hit daily. So stand back and let their moral and mental derangements play out for all the electorate to see. More shy Democrat patriots will vote for Trump than shy Republican BLM-ers will vote for Joe Biden.
It’s a bit early for the equivalent of Rebespierre to be dragged to the guillotine. Or is there someone more lunatic than Chomsky among the vast herd of nihilists that plagues us?
PS good article on the subject of nihilism at Quadrant.
Robespierre!
Well stated.
I never thought I’d see the day that Chomsky seemed less deranged than the rest of the left.
Or they even more deranged than Chomsky.
You never interfere when your enemy is making a mistake ,give them enough rope and they hang themselves .
Soon these idiots will be cancelling themselves.
Go you Zombie spit flecked evil hordes.
Can’t happen quick enough.