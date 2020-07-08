Chomsky = Hitler

Posted on 5:17 pm, July 8, 2020 by currencylad

A timely reminder that none of the noise of Walmart Wobblies matters a jot for retail, ballot box politics:

 
Now, for a week or so, I did wonder what Donald Trump hoped to achieve with what was, for him, a restrained reaction to such unprecedented cultural lunacy. Now I get it: today’s left has the millennials’ goldfish attention span combined with an addiction to the drug of escalation that requires a hit daily. So stand back and let their moral and mental derangements play out for all the electorate to see. More shy Democrat patriots will vote for Trump than shy Republican BLM-ers will vote for Joe Biden.

8 Responses to Chomsky = Hitler

  1. Boambee John
    #3507376, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    It’s a bit early for the equivalent of Rebespierre to be dragged to the guillotine. Or is there someone more lunatic than Chomsky among the vast herd of nihilists that plagues us?

    PS good article on the subject of nihilism at Quadrant.

  3. Roger
    #3507381, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Now I get it: today’s left has the millennials’ goldfish attention span combined with an addiction to the drug of escalation that requires a hit daily.

    Well stated.

  4. Lee
    #3507392, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    I never thought I’d see the day that Chomsky seemed less deranged than the rest of the left.
    Or they even more deranged than Chomsky.

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3507397, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    You never interfere when your enemy is making a mistake ,give them enough rope and they hang themselves .

  6. bemused
    #3507399, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Soon these idiots will be cancelling themselves.

  7. NoFixedAddress
    #3507402, posted on July 8, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Go you Zombie spit flecked evil hordes.

  8. Lee
    #3507406, posted on July 8, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Soon these idiots will be cancelling themselves.

    Can’t happen quick enough.

