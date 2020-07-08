Chomsky = Hitler

A timely reminder that none of the noise of Walmart Wobblies matters a jot for retail, ballot box politics:

Leftists Condemn Noam Chomsky for Defending Free Speech. Noam Chomsky was a Cambodian Genocide denier who defended Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge, and today I learned cancel culture has gotten too wacky even for him — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 7, 2020



Now, for a week or so, I did wonder what Donald Trump hoped to achieve with what was, for him, a restrained reaction to such unprecedented cultural lunacy. Now I get it: today’s left has the millennials’ goldfish attention span combined with an addiction to the drug of escalation that requires a hit daily. So stand back and let their moral and mental derangements play out for all the electorate to see. More shy Democrat patriots will vote for Trump than shy Republican BLM-ers will vote for Joe Biden.