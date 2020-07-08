Reparations. That’s right. Reparations.

Not from the people of Victoria or the government of Victoria but from the individuals involved. Premier Andrews, his Cabinet and his departmental heads.

And salary cuts are not sufficient. They need to have their salaries clawed back. And there needs to be a law passed that they will never received Orders of Australia and if they have received, including the Public Service Medals (as contemptible a notion of getting a medal for climbing the greasy pole is), they need to be stripped of them. And no post employment perquisites. No pensions. No post parliamentary offices or drivers. NUFFIN.

This cabal of clowns will cost this country billions. That impacts TAFKAS directly and TAFKAS has no say in voting them out.

Governments and politicians like to call for accountability from others. Well time’s up.

In the financial services sector, there is a thing called (with no irony) FEAR – the financial executives accountability regime. It allows the regulators to vet appointments, remove executives, review salaries and claw back salaries. Not just for misconduct but for incompetence.

Well clearly there has been ample incompetence demonstrated. Time to impose some FEAR to the Andrews gang. Let them surrender their salaries and pay back every cent less what the value of Job Keeper.

What is the bet that the so called security firm has not been asked to pay back their fee? What’s the bet that the same firm is still working elsewhere?

This incompetence, this reckless disregard for people cannot be left unchallenged.

What does TAFKAS want? Reparations.

When does he want them? Now.