The one-tracked minds of frustrated heterosexual feminists

[S]ociety’s historical and ongoing ideas about the proper gender roles for men and women (organised along a narrow binary) are built right into our cities – and they still matter. They matter to me as a mother. They matter to me as a busy professor who often finds herself in strange cities, wondering if it’s OK to pop into the neighbourhood pub alone. Ask any woman who’s tried to bring a pram on to a bus, breastfeed in a park, or go for a jog at night. She intuitively understands the message the city sends her: this place is not for you.

 
Wrong, dear. Throughout human history, cities have been founded to bolster the physical and economic safety of women and families. The alternatives were being devoured by wild animals on the plains or being carried off to servitude by raiding bandits. Prams, parks, pubs and jogging are flashpoints of civilisational contention only to spoiled rotten shrews. If you’re wondering about the author of this Guardian-published piece – and her own engineering skills – wonder no more: what would a city designed by her look like?

  1. notafan
    Is there a syndrome for women who see penii everywhere?

    Oh and don’t move to Venice with a pram.

    Evil manstairs everywhere.

  2. iamok
    I am speechless but at the same time not at all surprised

  3. liliana
    My services are informed by a feminist, social justice-oriented worldview. Therefore, I aim to create a space that is LGBTQIAA2S-friendly, anti-racist, anti-ableist, and anti-colonial.

    ….

    My pronouns are she/her.

    Another nutter from Canada. Do these crackpots have so little self awareness that they don’t realise they wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for colonialism?

  4. nb
    Buildings are just a whole lot of masonry put together to make a whole lot of doors.

