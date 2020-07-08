Up and at them Cats! Wind running at 2.2% capacity!!

Lets strike while the iron is hot, the wind today and yesterday went as low as it ever has done across the whole of the SE. 2.2%

Update – 1.9%

I am happy to run with Cardinoma’s revised version of the letter with a sentence inserted to draw attention to the situation right now, may be out of date by the time it is read, so have dated it.

Suggested subject line RE CRISIS – RECORD LOW WINDS

So cut and paste into a mail to your local member asap and send me the replies to consider the next question. Most will go to the responsible Minister but that’s ok, we will ask more pointed questions in future. And we will find people to write to the responsible Minister as well.

While some Aussies are pleased we’ve got lots of renewables, I’ve noticed that sometimes there’s no wind for hours.

This website shows wind farm output – https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy

Sometimes it’s almost nothing – https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy/2020/june

On Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 the wind went down to 2.2% of plated capacity, practically record lows! That looks like a wake up call!

Right now we’ve got coal, gas and some hydro to take over when the wind drops, but what happens when more coal gets shut down?

Are you fellas onto this? What’s the Party room’s plan to keep the lights on during wind droughts when all coal is closed?