Guest post. Cardimona planting seeds of doubt

Since retiring I’ve made it my mission in life to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of left-wing media (BIRM) employees. You already know, I write many … many letters and texts to editors, often cc-ing the journo who wrote the yarn I’m commenting on.

I also doubt-seed radio and TV hosts and I sent letter to the editor to my region’s AM radio talkback host’s gatekeeper this morning to see if I might get an on air-chat.

The letter went like this…

Emily, Murray, John (we are on first name terms) Anyone want to talk about these?

How long has COVID-19 been in Australia? At least since the Wuhan lockdown on January 23, 2020, probably earlier.

Why haven’t we seen pictures of overflowing COVID-19 wards here? Because our hospitals are empty.

Why haven’t we seen people falling dead in the street? Because COVID-19 is nothing like the 1918 Spanish flu.

Why is the death toll only 106 after six months? Because COVID-19 is just the seasonal flu. The year-to-date flu death toll is exceptionally low due to all the extra hygiene.

Why have only 14 people aged under 70 died here, with the youngest aged 58? Because the seasonal flu is always more dangerous for the elderly.

Why are we seeing more positive cases? Because more testing is being done.

Are the tests accurate? Not all; many test “COVID-19 positive” for all coronaviruses – even the sniffles.

What percentage of Australians have shown symptoms? Just 0.03%.

What percentage of Australians have died “with”, not necessarily “of”, COVID-19? A tiny 0.0004%.

Why has the term “flatten the curve” vanished? Because there was no curve to flatten.

Why isn’t anyone talking about the “life-saving COVID-Safe app” anymore? Because it doesn’t work.

Why are politicians now talking about “elimination” and not “curve flattening”? Because all this angst has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Can COVID-19 be eliminated? Of course not; no coronavirus has ever been eliminated.

When will there be a vaccine? Maybe next week or maybe next month or next year or in 20 years time. Maybe.

How can COVID-19 be “deadly” when 80% of people experience few, if any, symptoms? Because we’re being indoctrinated in “doublethink” as in George Orwell’s “1984”.

Why are the media so excited? Clicks. Bad news sells.

Why are politicians, especially Dan Andrews, so sure COVID-19 is a risk worth crashing the economy for? This has nothing to do with COVID-19. Why is he crashing his grid with windmills?

How much is the COVID-19 panicdemic costing individuals, companies and taxpayers? It’s such a huge figure it becomes meaningless.

OK then, know-all, why are we being subjected to all this? Our ideological enemies are prepared to crash Western economies to prevent Donald John Trump being re-elected US President.

What do they get out of that? Permanent power. Our vote will become irrelevant.

Being a realist, I wasn’t expecting any reply – just as the original letter hasn’t been printed in any newspapers. So I was quite surprised to get a return email from the extreme-green, far-left morning show host who doubles as assistant to the talkback host. He’s a reasonable bloke, given his wild and whacky beliefs…

Hi (Cardi), Emily has forward this email on to me to consider.

Our company has provided very strict guidelines about the pandemic and to ensure that anything we broadcast is in accordance with the official scientific and medical research/data. (My italics, Cardi)

Unfortunately, many of the issues you raise are clearly outside this directive and the accepted medical and scientific position. We have been strictly told by management not to delve into areas of conjecture. It is also a situation where management deems the current approach taken by our Government (and the scientific/medial data) to be fully supported by the overwhelming majority of the Australian public. I know some may question aspects of the approach taken to the pandemic, but as broadcasters, we need to consider the position of the vast majority of the audience.

Sorry we are unable to assist with you on this topic, but our hands are tied with respect to what we can and can’t do in relation to the pandemic. Cheers,

Murray

Naturally, I replied immediately…

Hmmm, yes, thank you, Murray. Exactly the reply I expected – if I got one at all…”We’re all in this together”, right?

Except for the casual nurses who aren’t getting any shifts and haven’t since the “pandemic” started.

Remember how the Chief Medical Officer claimed we’d have 150,000 deaths no matter what we did?

Can you see the problem?

They were wrong.

They are following a script despite real-world events not matching.

Bizarre…

We’re not being “saved”, Murray – we’re being set up.

This is climate change on steroids, mate.

You know me, I read science.

There is far, far more published science that shows there’s no need for all this totalitarian government intervention than supports it.

In fact, it’s really only the usual far-left academics that are supporting it.

It’s a soft coup, mate – on a global scale.

I wonder if your bosses at Grant Broadcasting have contemplated what might happen to them and to their business if I am right and they are wrong.

History tells us that when socialists, fascists and/or communists take over, existing media figures are “replaced” with party figures.

“Replaced” with no need for a retirement plan.

Murray, I like you and John.

I do hope you’ll be OK in the long run.

Please pass my best wishes to John and good luck to you both.

Cheers

(Cardimona)

Surprisingly, I got another reply!

Thanks (Cardi), I will pass that on. We may have some disagreements, but I admire your persistence and interest.

Take care.

So I sent back…

Thanks, mate.

If ever you want to read the science yourself just let me know and I’ll organise you some links.

Cheers,

And Murray wrote back again!

Time is always my challenge… I’m not as young as I used to be lol!

As you can see, Murray has no intention of digging into the truth of the panicdemic – because his entire existence relies on conforming to the approved narrative. However he now has a seed of doubt planted in the back of his mind. He knows there’s science out there that doesn’t conform to his approved version of reality because he has had to make an excuse not to read it.

I left the exchange there, so as not to trample the seed-bed.

We all need a hobby and/or a purpose in life. Can you imagine if we all did that instead of just sharpening our claws on each other?