Hardening internal borders

Up until now it has been possible to make some lawyer-talk bullshit story that Australia’s internal state borders are not really closed. It has been possible to cross the border, but people have to go into quarantine and goods are able to cross the border.
Queensland will shut out Victorians entirely as the coronavirus situation worsens in that state, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.
From midday tomorrow, visitors from Victoria will be turned around at the Queensland border, and will no longer be able to quarantine in Queensland for two weeks to gain access.
So what rights do Australians have? Very few actually and those we do have are observed in the breach. So looking at the Australian Constitution:
s. 92 On the imposition of uniform duties of customs, trade, commerce, and intercourse among the States, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be absolutely free.
s. 117 A subject of the Queen, resident in any State, shall not be subject in any other State to any disability or discrimination which would not be equally applicable to him if he were a subject of the Queen resident in such other State.
Any ‘hard closure’ of internal borders and/or Victoria only ban is a violation of those two provisions of the Constitution.
But wait … there is more. Why is the ADF being deployed to police internal borders?
s.119 The Commonwealth shall protect every State against invasion and, on the application of the Executive Government of the State, against domestic violence.
It is not clear to me that the ADF are fighting off an invasion – against unarmed civilian-citizens – or suppressing domestic violence – imagined here as being widespread public violence.
Question: What mechanism is there to prevent any future Victorian government from prosecuting any ADF personnel or Queensland Police for crimes against humanity? I suspect the High Court could pull out some story whereby the Constitution doesn’t really mean what it says. They have form.
I should also point out that Scott Morrison’s story about closing the Victorian border is just silly.
In a somewhat Jesuitical distinction, Morrison said they had agreed “now is the time for Victoria to isolate itself from the rest of the country. What’s different here [is] this isn’t other states closing their borders to Victoria”.
So, the problem with the Iron Curtain was what exactly? Those misunderstood totalitarians just wanted to isolate their citizens from decadent westerners?
Up until now the Morrison government has been somewhat sensible on the internal borders – arguing that internal borders should not be closed. Deploying the ADF to assist in closing borders is very inconsistent with that position – and it violates the Constitutional rights of Australians.
It is outrageous. We are turning Australians against each other.
You see, what we should be doing, is severing Melbourne from the commonwealth. Like
Malaysia did to Singapore in 1965.
That way, nobody’s constitutional rights would be violated.
(This would be the option if the constitution were to be adhered to – removing Melbourne from Australia could be temporary – and would violate the constitution less so than what is being done).
One upmanship from State Premiers?
What a Federation!
Such leadership from our Prime Minister.
It appears that the elite can fly interstate unimpeded, no quarantine.
This is a farce.
They really, really hate the plebs they lord over dont they?
I do like this idea – I gave a talk at the Friedman conference many years ago suggesting that the Australian commonwealth be dissolved into its constituent components.
I saw some of the Gladys presser earlier.
She warned the people of NSW they must remain on high alert as they may have been in contact with someone from Melbourne and not realised it.
Victoria should have a border wall. Their politicians and police have a nasty disease I would hate to take holes in mainstream Australia.
That needs to be tested.
In Nationwide News Pty Ltd v Wills [1992] Justice Brennan stated that “to protect the State or its residents from injury, a law which prohibits or impedes movement of the apprehended source of injury across the border into the State may yet be valid.”
The HC would likely judge covid-19 to be such a “source of injury” (whether that is medically/scientifically correct is another matter).
For good or ill, that’s the trouble with constitutions: judges have to interpret them.
“We’re all in this together” has to be one of the biggest Orwellian con-jobs ever foisted on this country.
Although it gets strong competition from “By being apart we are being together”.
I’m sure one of the questions put to Gladys referred to “Mexicans”.
The NSW premier is apparently drawing up a new state border north into the NSW. I don’t mind this, as it now extends the Victoristan border and the Murray (amongst other things) will now belong to Victoristan. Excellent!
When it comes to health people are easily frightened and will look unkindly on outsiders who may bring risk of disease. The premiers are fostering that feeling for political purposes.
Fear of the unknown is one of the greatest motivators – that’s how the National Cabinet got to dictate to the masses in the first place.
Its charm is now wearing off as even the blog hand wringers are growing tiresome.
Looks like conservatives and Trump supporters are getting everything they ever wanted.
I’d suggest that few if any Australian politicians are familiar with the Australian Constitution let alone read it in its entirety.
Not quite – we’re getting hard borders with the rest of Australia but not independence.
If Queensland wants to secede from the Commonwealth (and forego Commonwealth funding etc.) then it can do so and then close its borders, but until it does that the Constitution, and the rights of Australian citizens under the Constitution, should be enforced. (And I note Roger’s caution about the actual content of those rights – well, if there is a proviso that would apply here, so be it).
Breaching the Constitution, if that’s what’s happening, is not anything that any conservative or Trump supporter has “wanted”.
This is about 50% virus and 50% politics.
The Liberals: NSW and the feds – and QLD ALP facing an election shortly are isolating victoria politically.
They want regime change. Andrews and his lunatic gang are a menace to the entire country and have been for nearly a decade now, his ugly bovver boy behaviour which started during March and April and is now in full blossom has started scaring the gentle australian political class.
I can guarantee he’s a thuggish pain in the arse in every National Cabinet meeting and ASIO are screaming in the ears of the feds about the influence of our CCP friends in his state.
It’s all a sham.
Are goods still allowed to come from Victoria to Queensland?
If so, are the drivers allowed to roam freely, going about their lawful business of delivery?
One thing you can be sure of, if the Palace Chook needs a packet of Aspirin, and it has to come from Victoria, it will.
They are never going to get out from under this economic burden, are they? Fifteen years of uninterrupted prosperity? No.
Now that it’s established that the only action to handle a disease is to cripple the economy. There will be no other way. If ten people die in a coupla years time from anything, it will require a similar response.
The Lawyers for the dead’s families will demand it!