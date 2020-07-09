Joe’s Window

CREDIBLY accused of a sexual assault feminists are uninterested in and one of the world’s best known child gropers, Joe Biden is also dangerously gaga. That’s before we discuss his vulnerability to charges of treason for his role in the Russia Hoax Coup and lunar extremism for the ‘promises’ he makes daily to his party’s terrorist wing. There is a school of thought that Biden was never sharp – not even 30 years ago. As for now …
– Former White House Physician (to Presidents Obama and Trump), Dr Ronny Jackson, on scrambled Democrat contender Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party’s information service (the media) – whose job it is to Zimmer-frame the issues in a way that protects Biden – is terrified of their man leaving his basement to wing it live:
• Karen Tumulty, Washington Post: It’s time to rethink the presidential debates.
Biden Admits Obama Was A Failure As President
“”Tweeting Sunday from, presumably, his basement, Joe Biden promised that if elected this fall, “we won’t just rebuild this nation – we’ll transform it.”
Did he forget that he was for eight years vice president in the administration whose chief executive said just before the 2008 election that we were “five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America”?
Apparently, Barack Obama didn’t get the job done.
The man who was not only No. 2 for two terms, but was an elected federal lawmaker for 44 years, will have to plug the holes left by Obama.”
My favourite part of the Obama era was all the racial healing.
Democrats want to change the rules again.
Nixon won the JFK debate. So MSM changed the narrative to TV appearance.
On Mr. Jones, about another Joe:
Maybe the Dems will advise that Biden’s running mate will do the debates instead, or simply change the format completely to something Biden can handle. I think folk with some dementia work better in short bursts with lots of reminders.
There won’t be any debates.
The Dems and MSM (but I repeat myself) will use a combination of CHINA-19 and unreasonable demands that Trump won’t accept to make sure of it.
Then they’ll spin all that as Trump being scared to debate Creepy Joe.
Geriatric Joe shouldn’t debate Fatty Trump, because to paraphrase Rita P, there isn’t enough popcorn in the entire world.
Hey, it’s as good a reason as any.
He’ll be installed as a placeholder for someone else, using Diebold assisted voting technology.