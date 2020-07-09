Useful output from the University of Sydney

Sally Cripps is a Professor of Statistics at the University of Sydney. TAFKAS has before today never heard of her (nor should he have expected to), but this Professor should be given more prominence in public policy debates than the current conga line of clowns the media tend to go to.
The following is an abstract from a paper that Professor Cripps is a co-author of.
TAFKAS has not read beyond the abstract, but the paper while about epidemic forecasting can equally apply to climate forecasting and most of the risk forecasting that APRA requires for banks.
Magnificently written:
Epidemic forecasting has a dubious track-record, and its failures became more prominent with COVID-19. Poor data input, wrong modeling assumptions, high sensitivity of estimates, lack of incorporation of epidemiological features, poor past evidence on effects of available interventions, lack of transparency, errors, lack of determinacy, looking at only one or a few dimensions of the problem at hand, lack of expertise in crucial disciplines, groupthink and bandwagon effects and selective reporting are some of the causes of these failures.
Irrespective. The science is settled. The ABC says so,
New climate models predict a warming surge
Read past the headline …
Climate modeling groups are flummoxed about their brand new models running way too hot …
This hasn’t got much attention but it’s a huge issue for next UN IPCC Report.
If this is robust, then there are dramatic & bad implications for global carbon budget.
If not, then the model output is junk and IPCC AR6 has a problem.
Via ryan [email protected] link
Remember that the only one of the last lot that came within a bull’s roar of the ground based data was a Russian one. IIRC the Russians aren’t too sold on CO2 and are building ice breakers
