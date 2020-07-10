Directive from the Premier

The Premier issued a directive:

higher social justice for the working class.

This would translate to:

see that wages are increased in proportion to the cost of living.

And how will this work? Like this:

The increase will be determined by the Minister of Corporation by mutual agreement between representatives of employers and employees.

Doesn’t it sound great. These words and directives came from Premier Benito Mussolini in 1939.

What else did he say:

Social justice, he said, would “identify ever more closely the fascist State with the working class”.

The Premier, as in Premier Mussolini:

did not give details of the demanded military preparedness, but one manifestation is expected to be the intensification of the military training of Italian youth, which has been placed under the direct control of the Fascist party.

Hot off the press. Read all about it. New York Times, March 2 1939. Only 80 plus years ago.