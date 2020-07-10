Only The Truth – Not a Vaccine – Can Set Us Free

THE Grattan Institute’s Stephen Duckett and Will Mackey are not medicos, epidemiologists or even academic scientists. More importantly perhaps, they’re not historians or philosophers. They’re economists. Duckett is a public servant and Mackey a graduate student. Their thesis – that Australia should close its borders and accept “yo-yoing between partial freedom and hard lockdown” until coronavirus is ‘eliminated’ or a vaccine developed – could only have been written by men who do not run a business, do not have to venture beyond their laptops to make a living and do not place any real value on personal freedom vis-a-vis a virus that is harmless to almost everybody. Of course, you wouldn’t know COVID is preponderantly benign – verging on physically irrelevant – if you relied on virtually any Australian commentator, journalist or politician. The media is heavily committed to melodrama and ‘crisis’ (as always) and the “National Cabinet” is in way too deep to come clean with voters; that confession would attract an electoral penance for the ages. We’re way past three Hail Marys. Beyond mere politics, the liability for admitting the pandemic “catastrophe” is man-made would cripple the moral authority of government itself for decades. They think that would be a bad thing.
I say it would be a good thing if voters – yes, voters; it sounds almost antiquated, doesn’t it? – were told the truth. The truth is coronavirus cannot be “eliminated,” lockdowns do not work but only postpone a resurgence of “cases” (very few of which will be fatal) and democratic society as we know it cannot continue if the state – qua yo-yo master – imprisons entire populations to save fewer lives than are lost in a single weekend on our roads. At some point – sooner would be better – exterminating liberty, wealth and the rule of law because of a prideful desire to snatch victory from the jaws of idiocy will be called off. “Some day this war’s gonna end,” Colonel Kilgore sadly tells Captain Willard in Apocalypse Now. The Kilgores are still running the campaign, though whether they actually believe in the hopeless cause or just love the smell of relevance in the morning is impossible to tell. Either way, my point is this: there is no better time than now to weaken the authority of the state by exposing reactionary fallibility dictatorially sandbagged.
Over the past week or so, we’ve seen a lot of sanctimonious high-fiving from lockdowners about the alleged toll for Sweden and the United States of erring on the side of prudent socio-economic openness. One of the most voluble of the school has been Ray Hadley. A man who has spent more time sounding off in a glass booth than most payphones, the germ-proof but virus-frightened 2GB number 2 has taken to conflating lockdown sceptics with anti-vaxxers. Greg Sheridan and the Keating-ites at The Australian have been comparably hysterical. That newspaper’s many editorialists include a goodly number who were always impressed by the former Treasurer’s belief in solving big conundrums by knowing when – and how robustly – to pull government “levers.” Too few ever scoffed at these motorman delusions. Now they’re praising or castigating today’s politicians for their lever-work. This is big government hubris of Lyndon Johnson proportions.
…the death of a single nonagenarian in Victoria has led to detentions, renditions, the deployment of spy drones and the mobilisation of the army.”
It’s very easy to tut-tut the Swedes and the Americans but whether they suffer more excess deaths than their neighbour states or not – even whether their economies fare better or worse – is not the key moral criterion of their sagacity. It’s not even the key technocratic one. They have bravely maintained a sensible and safe leash on police statism. That is a life-affirming and life-safeguarding achievement. By comparison, the death of a single nonagenarian in Victoria has led to detentions, renditions, the deployment of spy drones and the mobilisation of the army. That level of gutlessness will not be easily lived down and will cost future generations a lot more than money. We eagerly await a vaccine but truth and humility from our leaders will do more good – both in the mean time and as a general, immovable rule.
Last night I drove from Melbourne to Geelong to visit my girlfriend. Which I am allowed to do under the rules. Expecting that I would encounter some incompetent police I even printed a copy of the rules to show them should the need arise.
Low and behold I get to the checkpoint on the Princes Freeway at Little River and drive straight through. No police, no soldiers, no one checking anything. Lots of flashing lights and witches hats though. There were a few keystone cops sitting in their BMWs on the side of the road. Probably eating doughnuts.
Border disputes Aussie style:
“Mate.. I live here and you try to lock me out of bloody Wodonga and Albury?
How am I supposed to get to Centrelink?”
https://twitter.com/KeiraSavage00/status/1280689366835228672
So the Chinese thought at the start of the Communist takeover.
Should Hong Kong residence just sit and wait for it to be over?
It’s all going to fall apart and liberty will be restored?
How long was it after the Russian revolution until the collapse of the USSR?
How many millions and millions of deaths and how much human suffering and misery.
Sorry but what an idiotic thing to say, CL.
We will most likely all be dead and buried, our children long gone too, before that time comes.
It is dangerous to make reassuring statements like that which promote an idea people can just sit and wait this out.
The 10% in our population that are vulnerable need to be supported and special hygiene and health protocols applied to their environments, but the rest of us should be allowed to get on with our lives. The incredible over-reach and draconian measures deployed by self appointed health Stasi and poliltical masters is a violation of our rights and freedoms. I would like to march them all down Burke street and have them walk backwards in their underpants. They are grand-standing little men and women who have no idea about real life or risk. A pox on them.
More than anything else, this is media driven mass hysteria.
As his frantic contribution this morning, 3AW’s Neil Mitchell is driving a campaign for everybody to wear masks.
Not once has he ever told his audience that Coronavirus deaths, at just 4 per million Australians, is extremely low.
Nor does he remind his innocent listeners that for 98% of those infected, the symptoms are flu like.
I agree with all that
Henry Ergas in the Aus today has an excellent piece. Terrific.
Most people don’t even know they have it!
Yep, Mitchell is a disgrace. He hasn’t (or appears not to have) done any research, he just repeats the gov line. Soft balls all interviews with the gov and police and so called experts. He along with Dear leader Dan, Morrison and the experts have terrified many many people, especially women. If they were in charge during the blitz in WW2, instead of saying ‘Keep calm and carry on’ they would have been screaming “we’re all gunna die!!”
All this time the Libs are soft and silent, except for that one bloke from Kew who is trying.
Hmm, someone had better look into who is funding his Chinese Cultural Imperial Outreach program.
I’ve noted before that it’s very weird that coincidentally every single “correct” response to this virus pushed from our opinion influencers is always, 100% of the time, for us to become culturally more like China.
It’s all a pure coincidence I’m sure!