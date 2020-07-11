BOM rorts and badly planned irrigation schemes

Is it a federal offence to trash, hide or falsify vital public records? Another Rort Report on the BOM from Jo Nova, courtesy of Craig Kelly and other investigators. Is there a paper trail to identify the so-called professional officers who made these decisions?

This feeds into my concern about the wind supply. Did anyone check before the Government launched the Renewable Energy Program with the RET and subsidies for unreliable energy? Imagine a massive irrigation project at public expense to make the deserts bloom with a gigantic network of headworks, dams, irrigation channels and pumping stations to encourage farmers to move in and reap the rich harvest of (cheaper) food and fibre from a vast expanse of well-watered countryside.

With the infrastructure well advanced and very visible across the country it turns out that there is not enough water some of the time and the freshly planted seedlings die. Fortunately there is all the other acreage of farmland that was there before the irrigation scheme started and so we will not starve although our food is costing twice as much.