Cry for Argentina

Dan Mitchell on the tragic decline of Argentina. Nobody alive can recall when they were not in decline, but a century ago they were right up there. Buenos Aires is one of the great cities of the world and its decaying grandeur is a sad reminder of a bygone age.
Dan reports that Argentina is one of the worst governed countries in the world. The rot started in the 1930s and surprisingly as late as the 1940s Argentina was still one of the world’s richest nations.
It doesn’t get as much attention as basket-case nations such as Venezuela, North Korea, Zimbabwe, or Cuba, but Argentina is one of the world’s worst-governed nations.
- It is ranked #155 out of 159 nations by the Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of the World.
- It is next-to-last (ahead of only Venezuela) in IMD’s World Competitiveness Ranking.
- It is ranked #149 out of 180 nations by the Heritage Foundations Index of Economic Freedom.
Though the most damning indictment, in my humble opinion, is that Argentina in the late 1940s used to be one of the world’s 10-richest nations.
This time last year Dan was here for the Friedman Conference. We miss him!
I visited Buenos Aires a couple of times.
The architecture is impressive, but also impressive is how extensive it is.
Overall the place is depressing, antique shops are chock a block full of family heirlooms shaken loose by the successive catastrophe’s.
Simon Crean and a cohort were there one one trip, I guess they were on a fact finding mission.
Argentina is very comparable to Australia in terms of arable land area, population size and natural resources.
Sadly the current batch of cock heads that run Australia are intent on catching up to Argentina at all costs.
I brought back a saddle, a nice addition to all the western saddles my dad has.
Think I mentioned recently I believe Australia regrettably is currently headed in the same direction.
From my reading it seems that the cause of Argentina’s decline was many bad decisions from both sides of politics plus from the world bank and IMF. Would love to hear others’ views.
Rocks and Rockdoctor,
+ 100
Roman Catholic country.
@ Petros-
Open flirtations with populist socialism including a leftist Revolution, a military Coup, subsequent junta (including getting trounced by a very hollowed out UK military), further flirtations with socialism and then some economic crises have not helped matters.
Argentina had a crack at importing bad ideas, much the same as we have from time to time. And had much the same less-than-ideal results. They just haven’t been as lucky or relatively well-governed as us…
Roman Catholic
63.3%
So are Italy and Ireland and a few other places
Point?
So are Italy and Ireland
You’s hardly believe it now.
Perhaps not but I’m trying to understand Chris M’s point.
Argentina has 20 million more people than Australia, one third of the GDP. But like Australia, rich in natural resources that are not utilised to their full potential.
Don’t cry for me Argentina. Love the Madonna version.
A country with huge potential, badly governed. Australia not in that situation yet, but with the possibility of the ALP in power in the future, we might just get there.
We can fix it by sending Dan Andrews over there. Instead of it being one of the worst governed countries in the world our Danny boy will make it THE worst governed country in the world.
Don’t worry, current clowns will get us there but ALP would get us there quicker.
Visited Argentina 2 years ago
BA closed due to a general strike